Top Zelenskyy Aide Calls Putin 'modern Hitler'; 'Russia Will Suffer Same Fate As Germany'

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the national security council's head of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's most reliable senior adviser, Oleksii Danilov compared Russian President Vladimir Putin with Hitler, further categorising him as a “modern Hitler”. The top official also highlighted the situation which Germany faced after the world war and drew a parallel circumstance with Russia.

During an exclusive interview with Sky News, Danilov stated, “Look, you can't incite terrorists. Because in the future, their desire to capture, capture and capture once more will only increase. This is a dangerous practice. They made an example of Fascist Germany. So we have a very good memory. Now Putin is not much different from Hitler - he is just a modern Hitler.”

Furthermore, the national security council's head stated that Germany was at war with practically the entire globe from 1941 until 1945. Highlighting it, he said, “In May 1945, it was left in ruins. The same will happen with Russia. They are doomed to it."

In addition, Danilov wonders how Ukraine as well as Russia can ever come to an understanding. Sky News reported. “After all, even when the war is over the geography won't change - they will still share a long border,” as per him.

'Russia will be vanquished and Mr Putin will fall'

By underlining certain points, Danilov added that he does not think Putin would hold onto power for very long. He claimed that the Russian President is exerting every effort to destabilise Russia. “It is Putin who is destroying Russia with his actions,” he noted.

According to Zelenskyy’s top adviser, “this is the view that intoxicates and inspires so many people in Ukraine - a story of total victory: that Ukraine will prevail, Russia will be vanquished and Mr Putin will fall.”

Oleksii Danilov also stressed during the interview that Russia will face the price of the war and that Ukraine will be won. He further talked about the drones and missiles that have pounded multiple cities and villages, destroying crucial infrastructure and jeopardizing the nation's electrical grid, according to Sky News.

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Monday that the Russian military "is losing and retreating on the battlefield", and as a result of this, the invading Russian forces are turning to desperate measures like "terror against our civilian population" and infrastructure destruction "as a substitute for military victories." The reckless onslaught against civilians was described by Ukraine's president as "Russian propaganda" and a way for Russia to demonstrate its military might in an angst-filled nightly speech.

In the video message, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy demanded that specific sanctions be put on the Russian propagandists "so that they can do nothing at all in the world." The President said that a strategy for enforcing the sanctions had been created by an international working group on sanctions on Russia, led by Michael McFaul and Andriy Yermak.

