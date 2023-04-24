Tortured Russian Soldier Thrown Into Pit By Own Army Chiefs; Begs For Help

Russia's Armed Forces chiefs probably have resorted to punishing their own soldiers, presumably the deserters, using "medieval torture methods" during the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to footage that appeared on a Telegram channel named Layout, the 35-year-old Russian soldier was thrown into a 10-foot-deep pit called a "Zindan." He was apparently mobilised in Saratov and was deployed on one of the sectors of the eastern Donbas frontline. The victim was identified as a Russian soldier named Flarit Baitemirov by several reports. "Zindan" in Persian implies the prison or dungeon and the term was popular during the times Russia was still a part of Central Asia.

Trapped in pit for nearly four weeks

It is being claimed that the soldier has been trapped in the pit for nearly four weeks. He was subjected to brutality after he allegedly accused the Russian armed forces command of corruption and stealing humanitarian aid as per reports. "I am being held captive by my own Russians ... I am Russian, I came as a volunteer," the soldier is heard saying in the visuals. He also asked for help from the Russian Ministry of Defense but it is being reported that there was "some kind of criminal case" "being initiated" against him.

Another video shared by the Telegram channel of Astra shows injured men imprisoned in a pit. The footage was filmed by a soldier named Pavel Gorelov from the 99th regiment's reconnaissance company. In the visuals, the embattled soldiers said that they have been in the pit for three days without food.

Ukraine's military claims that the soldier has been trapped in a 3-meter-deep pit, closed with an iron fence, since March 23 for disobeying the seniors. In the visuals, he says that he is being locked up because he “had a few beers with some mates”. He also claimed that right before he was “imprisoned”, he was badly beaten and that his collarbone was injured. In one other video of him that surfaced on Telegram, Baitemirov accused Russian commands of corruption and accused the regiment of theft of supplies from humanitarian aid that was sent for the mobilized soldiers.

“The colonel is another one of the corrupt officials. All the aid that comes in trucks does not reach us," the 35 year old trapped soldier said in the footage. "Colonel Poyda (unintelligible) is a very corrupt man."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Wagner Group PMC, declared in a footage that the Russian mercenaries would no longer take Ukrainian defenders prisoner but would instead "kill everyone on the battlefield". According to Prigozhin's statement posted by his press service on Telegram, he was responding to a Ukrainian audio recording posted on 23 April on the Telegram channel Wagner's Unloading. The audio according to Wagner mercenaries contained an intercepted conversation between the Ukrainian soldiers, who allegedly shot dead the wounded Wagnerite. Ukrainian soldiers were allegedly speaking in Russian to each other One of them asks what to do with the wounded Wagner fighter who was "smoked out of the hole". The Ukrainian soldier replies, "Shoot him". While Ukraine's Defense Ministry did not officially comment on the intercepted audio, Prigozhin said that he considers the posted recording to be "proof" of the "execution of the prisoner".