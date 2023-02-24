As the whole world marked the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion, people dressed in Ukrainian flags gathered during vigils in London and Paris, lighting up the Eiffel Tower in blue and yellow. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a land, air, and sea invasion of Ukraine.

'Ukraine will win,' says Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo

"There will be a life after this war, because Ukraine will win," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said before the Eiffel Tower was lit up to show solidarity with Ukraine. "I think no one will run out of this fierce desire for freedom, for Europe, for democracy that the Ukrainians are showing."

The European Union's buildings in Brussels, notably those of the European Commission and Parliament, were also decorated in the national colours of Ukraine. People in London gathered at Trafalgar Square for a vigil while carrying banners with the words "Put Putin in the bin" in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To commemorate the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many activists painted a sizable Ukrainian flag on the street outside the Russian Embassy in London. The 5382 square feet Ukrainian flag was painted by a campaign organisation called "Led By Donkeys" using over 300 litres of paint, wheelbarrows, and brushes.

“Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination. The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) embassy in London will serve to remind him of that,” the group said in a statement.