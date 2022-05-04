Transnistria Claims To Receive Threat Letters About Mass Mining Of Over 20 Institutions

Moldova's breakaway territory Transnistria's Ministry of Internal Affairs claimed on Wednesday that it has received threat letters regarding mass mining. The Ministry said that the letter was about mining more than 20 institutions. As per the reports of Eurointegration, it further stated that reports of possible mines had been received at all regional bus stops, the Tiraspol and Bender city courts, the Rybnitsa and Bender administrations, various schools and the Transnistrian Institute of Arts.

The locations where the reports of possible mines were reported were thought to be the targetted locations for an attack. However, the Ministry stated that inspections have been performed at most locations, and no explosive devices have been identified. This comes after a series of attacks occurred in the region following a statement of a Russian army official on April 22 that the objective of Russian forces in the second phase of the special operation in Ukraine is to establish complete authority over Donbas and southern Ukraine and reach Transnistria.

EU to increase military assistance to Moldova

In the meanwhile, on his visit to Moldova on Wednesday, President of the European Council, Charles Michel pledged to increase EU military assistance to Moldova. Michel indicated during a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu that they intend to strengthen their support for Moldova this year.

The Moldovan Defence Ministry, on the other hand, has stated that it has not seen any indications that Russia is planning an attack on the country, according to Eurointegration. The Ministry stated that since February 24, all state bodies have been on high alert and actively monitoring the situation and that there are currently no indications that Moldova is in danger.

NATO anticipates more provocations in Transnistria

However, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) anticipates provocations in Transnistria, believing that Russia's purpose is to cause issues for Ukraine, rather than pose a military danger to Moldova. In an interview with Romanian Digi24, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoane said that at the moment, they don't see any military threats for Moldova but they anticipate provocations in Transnistria. However, the provocations in the country are more likely to cause issues for Ukrainian forces in the west than for Moldovan forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moldova is being dragged into NATO. He also claimed that the alliance is not in favour of Moldova's security.

