Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Suggest Best Alternative To Studios Banning Russian Release

The popular American talk show hosts, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah recently addressed the Hollywood studios banning Russia amidst the Russian-Ukraine war and released their monologues suggesting better alternatives rather than boycotting Russian movies, delegations, etc.

A while ago, Universal Pictures, Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount Pictures, and many others announced that they will be halting the release of various movies in Russia. Read further ahead to know what alternative the talk show hosts suggested during their segments on The Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Trevor Noah jokes about re-releasing old movies in Russia without the good parts

During the latest episode of The Daily Show host Trevor Noah addressed the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war and how numerous studios were banning the release of films in Russia while lending their support to Ukraine. In his monologue segment, he joked that though he agreed with the release bans by the studios they should rerelease old movies but without any of the good parts. Stating further, he suggested that they should release "Star Wars but just Jar Jar Binks; The Matrix, but Neo never leaves the office, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old — they don’t have to change anything for that one. They just leave it the way it is and send it to Russia.”

Adding to it, he also joked that amidst studios pausing releases of films such as Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Turning Red, and Morbius, Russia should create 'Nyetflix' that could feature shows like 'Putin Big Table Talk.

On the other hand, even Jimmy Kimmel joked about the ban on Batman release in Russia during his segment on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He addressed the comic book nerds of Russia and stated how they could turn down President Putin because they got mad at Batman not releasing in Russia.

“You’re gonna invade Ukraine? OK, you’re not getting Batman. It’s like how you punish a third-grader. How good would it be if what finally brings Putin down was a bunch of Russian comic book nerds who are mad they didn’t get to see Batman?”

Furthermore, Kimmel also took a dig at Universal Pictures' film Cats and stated that if the halting of releases in Russia doesn't work, they could threaten them to release the movie Cats in Moscow. Disney and Paramount have also pulled their upcoming films, and if that doesn’t work, Universal is threatening to release the movie Cats in Moscow. Some tough stuff going on here," he said.

Image: Instagram/@trevornoah/@jimmykimmellive