Tripura CM to contribute from his salary Delhi-Agartala airfare of students returning from Ukraine

Agartala, Mar 4 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that he would contribute from his salary the airfare of Agartala-Delhi flight for the students of the state, who are returning from war-ravaged Ukraine.

“I am always indebted to the people of Tripura for their unconditional blessings and affection. As a humble token of gratitude, I have decided to contribute from my salary for the airfare for Delhi-Agartala flights for the students who are returning from Ukraine”, he tweeted.

"Instructions have been given to Tripura Bhawan, New Delhi officials to co-ordinate with the students returning from Ukraine. GoI led by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is committed to reunite the Indian origin students with their families," Deb also tweeted.

Two students - Megha Trivedi and Jasmine Debbarma, both medical students of Ukraine, who returned home via Delhi, met the chief minister in his office on Thursday and expressed their gratitude for rendering help in their safe return to the homeland from the war-hit country.

“We don’t have an exact number of students belonging to the state stuck in Ukraine due to the war. I hope the Central government will take all possible steps to ensure the safe return of all of our students at the earliest”, Deb told reporters. PTI PS RG RG

