Trudeau & SA President Discuss 'human Cost' At Russia-Ukraine War, Other Global Issues

While the Russian troops continued to intensify assault on Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday discussed the global security situation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The leaders shared mutual concerns over the ongoing military aggression by Moscow and condemned Russia's "illegal" actions against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Both the leaders also expressed "profound concern" for the loss of lives in the armed conflict, as per the statement released by Trudeau's office.

"The Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau) strongly condemned the large-scale military aggression by Russia against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine," a statement by Canada's PM office said.

"Both leaders expressed their profound concern for the human cost of armed conflict and agreed on the importance of international humanitarian law and the Charter of the United Nations," it added.

Both Trudeau and Ramaphosa also mulled over possible solutions to end this "unnecessary conflict that will have far-reaching global impacts." They also discussed efforts to help developing countries emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Prime Minister and the President also discussed how they could work together to help ensure a strong and rapid global response to the situation in Ukraine," the statement mentioned. Lastly, they reaffirmed shared commitment to uphold and further strengthen the "deep relationship" between Canada and South Africa, including bilateral efforts towards pandemic recovery and climate change.

'Canada sanctions against Russia to remain until Moscow withdraws troops'

On Tuesday, Trudeau also addressed the House of Commons during the day's Question Period session. Speaking to the lawmakers, Trudeau said that Canada will maintain sanctions against Russia until Moscow decides to pull back troops from Ukraine. "We will keep the sanctions in place right up until Russia recognises and admits they made a huge mistake and withdraws its soldiers from Ukrainian soil."

To note, Canada on Friday (Feb 25) announced that it will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of his top staff. "All options are on the table," Trudeau had said, adding that "this is a significant step and it has its impact in the fact that we are all as western countries United and aligned on this." The decision was met with staunch remarks from Moscow with Putin warning of a "follow-up action." Subsequently, Canada also supported the termination of Russia from the SWIFT banking system, flagged by US President Joe Biden in a bid to eliminate Russia from global banking services thus paralysing its economy.

Canadian stores stop sale of Russian liquor

In response to Russia's unprovoked threats, Canadian crown liquor stores in Ontario, Newfoundland, Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, and B.C have announced to remove Russian liquor from their stocks, Global News reported. On the other hand, Trudeau on Monday also upgraded Canadian penalties on Moscow, banning Russian oil imports to the country. While making the announcement, Trudeau said, Putin "does not have much" to hold against Canada but the sanctions will ensure that his personal wealth is at "significant risk."

