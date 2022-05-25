Trudeau & Zelenskyy Discuss Further Steps To Counter Russia, New Defence Assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, May 24. Taking to his Twitter handle, Zelenskyy said that he discussed further steps to repel the Russian military offensive in Ukraine with Trudeau. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on Russia’s ongoing indiscriminate attacks and the immense suffering that has been imposed on both Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

In the telephonic conversation, Zelenskyy thanked Trudeau for supporting the people of Ukraine and stressed that the cooperation between the two nations is "stronger than ever." Taking to his Twitter handle, Trudeau informed that he reiterated Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine and the additional military aid that they are sending to support their military. He stressed that Canada will continue to work with Ukraine to hold Russia accountable for its military offensive in Ukraine. Trudeau and Zelenskyy discussed how Canada along with like-minded partners can address the global impacts of Russia's war against Ukraine, including rising fuel prices and the global food security crisis, according to the statement released by the Canadian government.

Coordinated with 🇨🇦 Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau further steps to repel Russian aggression. We appreciate the new defense and financial assistance. Thank you, Justine, friend, for supporting the Ukrainian people. Cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇨🇦 is stronger than ever! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 24, 2022

During the telephonic conversation, Trudeau appreciated Zelenskyy for his leadership in defence of shared values and lauded Ukrainians for coming forward to defend their country against the Russian military offensive. It is pertinent to note here that since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada has been providing assistance to Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Russia. Earlier, the Canadian Prime Minister even visited the war-torn country to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,

I just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa. I reiterated Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people – and let him know we’re sending over more military equipment. We’ll keep working to make sure Ukraine has the support it needs, and to hold Russia to account. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 24, 2022

Canada to send 20,000 NATO standard artillery rounds to Ukraine

On 24 May, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced that Canada will send more than 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standard ammunition, including fuses and charge bags to Ukraine. The ammunition will be launched from guns, including 'M777 howitzers' that Canada and its allies provided to Ukrainian forces and for which members of Canadian Armed Forces provided training to their Ukrainian counterparts, according to the statement released by the Canadian government. The ammunition donated by Canada to Ukraine has been acquired from the United States at a price of up to $98 million and the authorities are working to get the aid delivered to Ukraine at an earliest Anita Anand in the statement stressed that Canada continues to stand with Ukraine as they continue to resist Russia's "illegal and unjustifiable assault." She added, "Today’s announcement is another example of our unwavering commitment to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid it needs to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence."

Today, at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Victoria, I announced the next package of Canadian military aid to Ukraine. Canada will donate over 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm NATO standard ammunition, including fuses and charge bags, to assist Ukraine as it defends itself. pic.twitter.com/ZO6CBkKrDY — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 24, 2022

Image: AP