As the Russian attack on Ukraine intensifies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced new sanctions squarely directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and many other senior officials of the Moscow regime. Taking to Twitter, Trudeau announced that the Canadian government was mulling over sanctions of "President Putin and fellow architects of this barbaric war," including Chief of Staff of the Russian military, Anton Vaino. The penalties came in addition to the first tranche of financial sanctions Trudeau announced after Putin recognised "independence" of two Ukrainian break-away provinces.

We will also impose sanctions on Belarus and its leaders for abetting President Putin’s invasion. These sanctions will target 57 individuals, and are in addition to the dozens of existing sanctions already levelled against Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 26, 2022

The Canadian PM informed that the fresh set of penalties will also include sanctions on Belarus and its leaders for "abetting" President Putin’s invasion. "These sanctions will target 57 individuals, and are in addition to the dozens of existing sanctions already levelled against Alexander Lukashenko’s regime," Trudeau wrote.

Accusing Russia of threatening Ukrainian sovereignty with his "brazen provocations", Trudeau last Thursday had said that Canadians will be prohibited from engaging in financial dealings with separatist-controlled regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. Furthermore, members of the Russian parliament who has voted to identify the rebel-held regions will also face 'targetted' sanctions from Canada.

Canada supports SWIFT sanction on Russia

Addressing a presser earlier today, Trudeau also raised concerns over the "40 million innocent citizens (of Ukraine) and of the world" who currently are deeply affected by the "horrors of President Putin's war of choice." He also asserted support for US' bid to terminate Russia from SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), saying it would repulse Putin to "finance his brutalities."

Additionally, Canada supports removing Russia from the SWIFT payment system. This is in line with our commitment to impose steep costs on Russia – which would make it even more difficult for President Putin to finance his brutalities. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 26, 2022

The sanctions are expected to directly affect Russian decision-making, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said. "I want to make sure that we are suffocating the Russian regime- that's our goal," Joly told the reporters, as quoted by Politico.

To note, removal of Russia from SWIFT banking services "certainly remains an option on the table", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday after US President Joe Biden was one step short of announcing it. However, European leaders are currently not on board as their countries vastly depend on Russian gas. As per reports, UK PM Boris Johnson, however, urged allies to shut out Russia off SWIFT.

Devastation and fear grips citizens in Ukrainians as the war intensifies

The developments come as the Russia and Ukraine standoff has waded into war after Putin unleashed a full-scale attack on Ukraine. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian troops have annihilated as many as 87 on-ground military bases. As the troops continued to move towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the conflict killed at least 137 Ukrainian civilians and military personnel, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday. The large-scale devastation and demolition of residential, commercial and educational complexes, and internal displacement of nearly 1 lakh has left the social and economic well-being of the country at a critical juncture.

(Image: AP)