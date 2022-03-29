As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the fifth week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed Ottawa’s support for Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over telephone. Most of the world has rallied behind Ukraine after Russia on February 24 launched a ‘special’ military operation that witnessed the shelling of Ukrainian cities in the name of ‘denazifying’ the country.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Office on Monday published the readout of his conversation with Zelenskyy amid the Russian invasion and discussed the ‘devastating’ impacts of the military aggression. Both leaders also exchanged views on the next steps in terms of required support to Ukraine including humanitarian, financial, and military support against Moscow.

Trudeau also reaffirmed Canada's steadfast support for the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, to which Zelenskyy responded by thanking the Canadian leader for the ongoing assistance. On Twitter, the Ukrainian President said, "I’m grateful for the willingness to consider additional macro-financial assistance for Ukraine" after speaking with the Canadian PM.

"The Prime Minister and President discussed the continuing Russian military aggression and the devastating impacts to Ukraine's people, infrastructure, and economy. Both leaders discussed next steps in terms of required support to Ukraine, to include humanitarian, financial, and military support as well as further sanctions against Russia." the readout said.

On the phone today, @ZelenskyyUa and I spoke about Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and its people. We discussed the current situation and Ukraine’s need for further humanitarian, financial, and military assistance. I assured him Canada’s support remains steadfast. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 28, 2022

Discussed with @JustinTrudeau 🇺🇦🇨🇦 cooperation in the fields of defense and sanctions pressure on Russia. Informed about the crimes of Russia and the course of the negotiation process. I’m grateful for the willingness to consider additional macro-financial assistance for Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2022

Zelenskyy in ‘constant contact’ with UK PM Johnson

Zelenskyy’s telephonic conversation with Trudeau followed the Ukrainian President speaking with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President said that he is in “constant touch” with the British PM about the humanitarian situation in the cities blocked by the Russian forces. Both leaders exchanged thoughts on Ukraine’s peace negotiations with Russia as well as the defence cooperation between Kyiv and London.

I’m in constant contact with @BorisJohnson. Talked about critical humanitarian situation in the blocked cities, shared information about the peace talks. Discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia and defense cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2022

The Russia-Ukraine war started with Russian President Vladimir Putin making an announcement on national television to ‘demilitarise’ and ‘denazify’ Kyiv. However, what followed was a severe humanitarian crisis for the entire Ukraine with millions fleeing their homes to safety. The West has devoted millions of dollars of assistance to support Ukraine in the face of Russia's military aggression. Even though the Russian defence ministry has not released a lot of numbers about the casualties in the conflict, Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that Russia lost about 17,000 personnel so far.

Image: AP

