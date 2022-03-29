Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war: Trudeau Speaks To Zelenskyy, Assures 'Canada's Support Remains Steadfast' For Ukraine

Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed Ottawa’s support for Kyiv by telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Trudeau

Image: AP


As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the fifth week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed Ottawa’s support for Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over telephone. Most of the world has rallied behind Ukraine after Russia on February 24 launched a ‘special’ military operation that witnessed the shelling of Ukrainian cities in the name of ‘denazifying’ the country. 

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Office on Monday published the readout of his conversation with Zelenskyy amid the Russian invasion and discussed the ‘devastating’ impacts of the military aggression. Both leaders also exchanged views on the next steps in terms of required support to Ukraine including humanitarian, financial, and military support against Moscow.

Trudeau also reaffirmed Canada's steadfast support for the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, to which Zelenskyy responded by thanking the Canadian leader for the ongoing assistance. On Twitter, the Ukrainian President said, "I’m grateful for the willingness to consider additional macro-financial assistance for Ukraine" after speaking with the Canadian PM.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: G7 rejects Moscow's demand to pay for gas in Rubles, informs Germany

"The Prime Minister and President discussed the continuing Russian military aggression and the devastating impacts to Ukraine's people, infrastructure, and economy. Both leaders discussed next steps in terms of required support to Ukraine, to include humanitarian, financial, and military support as well as further sanctions against Russia." the readout said.

READ | Ukraine-Russia War: Irpin mayor Markushyn claims region liberated from Russian forces

 

Zelenskyy in ‘constant contact’ with UK PM Johnson

Zelenskyy’s telephonic conversation with Trudeau followed the Ukrainian President speaking with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President said that he is in “constant touch” with the British PM about the humanitarian situation in the cities blocked by the Russian forces. Both leaders exchanged thoughts on Ukraine’s peace negotiations with Russia as well as the defence cooperation between Kyiv and London. 

READ | 'Can't imagine having nuclear war': UN Chief calls for peace talks between Ukraine-Russia

The Russia-Ukraine war started with Russian President Vladimir Putin making an announcement on national television to ‘demilitarise’ and ‘denazify’ Kyiv. However, what followed was a severe humanitarian crisis for the entire Ukraine with millions fleeing their homes to safety. The West has devoted millions of dollars of assistance to support Ukraine in the face of Russia's military aggression. Even though the Russian defence ministry has not released a lot of numbers about the casualties in the conflict, Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that Russia lost about 17,000 personnel so far.

READ | Ukraine President Zelenskyy speaks to Boris Johnson over boosting sanctions against Russia

Image: AP
 

READ | Zelenskyy says Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich 'trying to help' Ukraine amid invasion

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Trudeau, Ukraine, Russian
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND