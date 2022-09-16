Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, 15 September. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the need for providing additional assistance for Ukraine before the winter. Trudeau lauded the military gains made by Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war. He reiterated Canada's "strong support" for Ukraine, including military aid.

"The Prime Minister welcomed Ukraine’s recent military gains, and reiterated Canada’s strong ongoing support for Ukraine, including military assistance. The leaders also discussed the need for increased support as the winter approaches," the Canadian Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

Notably, Zelenskyy has claimed that Ukraine's troops have reclaimed more than 6,000 square kilometres of their territory. Terming the talks with Trudeau "very substantive and specific," Zelenskyy stated that they discussed various security issues, including Russian missile strikes, defence assistance, training of Ukraine's troops and restoration of critical infrastructure before the winter, the Ukrainian President revealed in his nightly video address. Trudeau expressed concerns over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Trudeau for Canada's military, humanitarian, and development assistance to Ukraine. Notably, Canada has pledged to provide military aid worth $626 million to Ukraine since the war started.

Canada continues to provide support – including military assistance – to Ukraine. And when President @ZelenskyyUa and I spoke today, we went over the gains that Ukrainian soldiers have made recently, the need for increased support as winter approaches, and more. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 15, 2022

During the talks, both the leaders agreed to continue "mobilizing and engaging" other leaders in support of Ukraine against Russia's actions, including at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. Trudeau and Zelenskyy talked about Canada's continued assistance to Ukraine and working with like-minded nations to address the "global impacts" of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. In addition, the two leaders stressed the need to continue imposing restrictive measures against Russia. The embattled President and Canadian PM "strongly condemned" Russia’s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Talked with @JustinTrudeau. Discussed the situation at the front, the importance of greater security support for 🇺🇦, the post-war recovery plan, the partners' aid, the situation at ZNPP - we must stop Russia's nuclear terrorism. Thanked 🇨🇦 for a crucial help in energy sphere. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 15, 2022

US announces additional military assistance worth $600 million

Meanwhile, the United States Department of State has announced that the nation will provide war-torn Ukraine with an additional $600 million in military aid. US State Secretary Antony Blinken said, “I am authorizing our twenty-first drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since September 2021. This $600 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories." He underscored that the military assistance will bring the total US military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $15.8 billion since the start of the Biden administration.

I have directed another $600 million drawdown to expedite our 21st shipment of arms and equipment from @DeptofDefense inventories to Ukraine, as its defenders push back Russian invasion forces. The United States stands #UnitedWithUkraine. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 16, 2022

Image: AP