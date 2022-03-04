In the view of Europe's largest nuclear power plant being bombed by Russian troops, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. In an update on Twitter, Trudeau called Russian attacks "horrific" and "unacceptable". The Canadian PM also called on Russian forces to "cease immediately" as the fire continues.

DPM @cafreeland and I just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa about the horrific attacks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. These unacceptable attacks by Russia must cease immediately. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 4, 2022

As per reports, at Zaporizhzhia NPP, one power unit out of six is still operating. The fire condition of the plant itself is currently normal. Additionally, one of the buildings of the training complex continues to burn as a result of shelling on the territory of the NPP. Three floors of the five-storey building are engulfed by fire. Meanwhile, the Russian military continues to prevent firefighters from starting firefighting operations.

Apart from posting an emergency update, Zelenksyy spoke with US counterpart Joe Biden. Meanwhile, US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm talked to Ukraine’s energy minister and announced that Washington has activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team, and is monitoring the situation along with the Department of Defense, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the White House. Biden has also called on Russia to allow emergency responders to Ukraine's nuclear power plant, on fire after Russian shelling.

.@ENERGY has activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team and is monitoring events in consultation with @DeptofDefense, @NRCgov and the White House. We have seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility. 2/ — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) March 4, 2022

Zaporizhzhia NPP blast could be ‘10 times larger than Chornobyl'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday warned that if the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl". Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Kuleba said that Russian forces were shelling on Europe's largest nuclear power plant from "all sides". After the facility caught fire as a result of Russian forces' attacks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also raised concerns over the grim developments on day 9 of the Russia-Ukraine war. The explosion at Chernobyl in 1986 was a nuclear accident which is considered the worst nuclear disaster in history both in cost and casualties.

Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 4, 2022

(Image: AP/Republic World)