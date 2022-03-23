Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Wednesday. The call took place ahead of several high-level meetings in Europe later this week, including with the European Union, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and G7 leader amid Russia's "illegal and "unjustifiable" invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau and Zelenskyy discussed the continuing Russian military aggression and the surging number of civilian casualties due to Moscow’s bombings of civilian infrastructure. "Both leaders called on Russia to stop targeting civilians, to withdraw its military forces from Ukraine, and to engage in diplomacy with Ukraine," a press release issued by Canada informed.

"Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine, and vowed to continue to back Ukraine wholeheartedly," it added.

Canada has imposed multiple sanctions on Russia as a punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. Canada has also sanctioned over 500 individuals and entities from Russia and shut its airspace for Russian aircraft. It has also downgraded Moscow's trade status, allowing it to impose a high tariff.

Meanwhile, Trudeau has arrived in Belgium on Wednesday. He will be attending an emergency NATO summit in Brussels and also visiting with European Union officials.

The summit Thursday will discuss Russia's military offensive against Ukraine and its increasingly hostile stance toward the West, where NATO members and other European allies are strengthening their defences.

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Nearly one month has passed since the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War II, and still, there are no major breakthroughs on the battleground or the negotiating table. Ukrainian forces have been able to slow down Russian troops outside key cities. However, strikes on cities continued to wreak destruction across the country.

Russia has intensified its attack on capital Kyiv with heavy shelling that sparked fires in high-rise buildings, injuring four people. In Kyiv's suburbs, artillery fire thundered as Ukrainian troops fought tooth and nail to hold back the Russian invasion. According to Western intelligence assessment, Russia’s military losses are climbing but human suffering is deepening in besieged and ruined cities, where people are facing scarcity of essentials such as food, water, power or heat.

Image: AP