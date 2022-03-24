As Russia's aggression towards Ukraine has entered its fifth week, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised his concern over the situation at the European Parliament. He urged the European leaders to come out as democracies and address the growing fears about the future, as per the reports of CTV News. On Wednesday, the Canadian Prime Minister stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his onslaught on Ukraine poses a new threat to democracies, which he described as a violation of international law due to the targeting of civilians and residential areas.

The Canadian PM stated that the conflict in Ukraine poses a security threat not only to Europe but also to western democracies and the rest of the world. He claimed that Putin's campaign on Ukraine is a direct attack on the values that all democracies are built on. He appealed to the leaders to dedicate themselves to the mission of strengthening their democracies. The address took place on the first day of Trudeau's visit to Brussels, his second to the continent this month.

'Canada stands with the people of Ukraine'

Trudeau further stated that Canada stands with the people of Ukraine. He believes that Western countries should work together to provide greater humanitarian relief to war-affected families, supply military equipment and lethal aid to Ukraine, and impose economic sanctions against Putin and his Russian and Belarussian allies. He further said that they need to make sure that the decision to attack a sovereign, independent country is seen as a strategic failure with disastrous consequences for Putin and Russia.

The Prime Minister of Canada also told European MPs that economic uncertainty has been building for years, and now it is being exacerbated by rising global prices. He also said that economic grievances are jeopardising global stability and fueling a sense of apprehension about the future and mistrust of government.

Trudeau will meet with other NATO leaders on Thursday

In the meanwhile, on Thursday, Trudeau will meet with other NATO leaders to coordinate the military alliance's response to Russia's aggression on Ukraine. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before leaving Ottawa on Tuesday, according to CTV News. Both leaders urged Russia to cease its attacks on civilians, withdraw its armed forces from Ukraine, and engage in negotiations with Ukraine.

Image: AP