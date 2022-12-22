Trump Jr, MTG Face Flak For Their Remarks On Zelenskyy’s US Visit; 'Sit This One Out!'

Embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a surprise visit to the US on Wednesday, where he met his American counterpart, Joe Biden. After the development, former US President Donald Trump's son slammed Zelenskyy and dubbed him an "ungrateful international welfare queen". Now, Trump Jr is being widely criticised for his remark in which he lashed out at a few Republican leaders who showed support for Ukraine.

Notably, Trump Jr's remark was echoed by US State Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who posted a series of tweets against the Biden administration's open support for Ukraine. Greene also lashed out at Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who reiterated his support for Kyiv.

'Daddy's boy': Users bash Donald Trump Jr on social media for calling Zelenskyy 'welfare queen'

Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen. https://t.co/WclnckMoCj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 21, 2022

Taking to the microblogging site, Greene wrote, "Mitch McConnell helps pass a nearly $2 trillion Onnimonster so that he can hand a $47 billion check to Zelenskyy when he shows up in DC today," she further said that people in her district are facing poverty and unable to afford food. "In my district, many families and seniors can’t afford food, and many businesses are struggling because of Biden's policies," she tweeted.

Of course the shadow president has to come to Congress and explain why he needs billions of American’s taxpayer dollars for the 51st state, Ukraine.



This is absurd.



Put America First!!! https://t.co/gkNonOhvDL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 20, 2022

Greene further went on to claim that she was raising this on behalf of the American people. "The disconnected and totally oblivious government leaders and sheltered media all live in a bubble and only talk to each other," she wrote on Twitter. In her lengthy post, the Congresswoman called Zelenskyy a "shadow president." "Of course, the shadow president has to come to Congress and explain why he needs billions of American taxpayer dollars for the 51st state, Ukraine. This is absurd. Put America First!" she tweeted.

Your dad doesn't pay his taxes. Sit this one out, buddy. https://t.co/Zj0BDB4lVs pic.twitter.com/EeLnsjIT7s — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 21, 2022

The remarks made by the Republican leaders are now being widely criticised by users on social media. Following Trump Jr.'s Twitter post, one user commented, "Donald Trump's son has made the dumbest remark ever," and referred to him as a "daddy's boy."

A daddy's boy who met with a foreign adversary that was attempting to subvert an American election is daring to denigrate a true hero battling Putin & defending his nation from a genocidal war? This may be the dumbest remark ever from Junior. And that's quite an accomplishment. https://t.co/oLBZ3BpqTH — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 21, 2022

"A daddy’s boy who met with a foreign adversary that was attempting to subvert an American election is daring to denigrate a true hero battling Putin and defending his nation from a genocidal war?" This may be the dumbest remark ever from Junior. "And that’s quite an accomplishment," they said. Another user said, "Pal, look at the "queen" and learn a few lessons about courage, decency, and what it means to be a grown-up."

Image: AP