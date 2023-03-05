Trump Lambasts Biden Admn For Escalating Ukraine Crisis; 'I Was The Only President...'

Former US President Donald Trump said that he was the “only president” that didn’t have war under his reign and blamed the Biden administration for exacerbating the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump made these comments at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Sputnik reported. The twice impeached former US President asserted that ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be one of his main agendas if he gets elected as the US President. It was in December last year when Trump started his 2024 presidential campaign. If Trump manages to win the 2024 Presidential election, he will be the second leader after Grover Cleveland to win the election after losing the consecutive re-election.

"I was the only president in decades that didn’t have a war," Trump said on Saturday. "I will get the problem solved and I will get it solved in rapid order and it will take me no longer than one day," he added.

Trump was addressing the gathering at the GOP Political Action Conference which was organised at Gaylord National Resort in Maryland on Saturday. In the speech, the former President reiterated that Ukraine would have been “thriving” if he was the President and blamed the Biden administration for aggravating both sides in the war. “Ukraine would have been thriving, there would have been no dead people, no obliterated cities that can never be rebuilt, the most dangerous times and Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion," Trump remarked on Saturday.

‘I got along with Putin very well’: Trump

On Saturday, the former US President asserted that he got along with Russian President Vladimir Putin really well. Trump also claimed that he allegedly warned the Russian President about the repercussions of launching an attack against Ukraine. “I got along with Vladimir Putin very well, I said Vladimir, don’t do it, you know you and I are friends, …because you know, Moscow will be hit very hard," the business mogul turned politician said on Saturday. The former reality television personality also criticised the Biden administration for letting Russia and China “get together”. "Never allow Russia and China to get together, to wed, never allow it, and we’ve not only allowed it, we’ve made them bosom buddies, we forced them together," Trump said.

‘Won’t step down even if indicted’

The US President made it clear that he will not drop out of the 2024 presidential race even if he was indicted in any of the federal and state investigations he faces. “I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” Trump told the reporters at the event, CNN reported. “There are probably people that I wouldn’t be very happy about endorsing that are running, so we’ll see. I think some of them – I won’t use names, I don’t want to insult anybody – but some of them, I would not be very happy about,” he added. The former US President is currently facing several investigations that include several criminal inquiries. Among the plethora of legal cases, the prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia are currently probing Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the investigations will impact his presidential campaign.