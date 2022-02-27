Trump Slams Russia's War On Ukraine; Attempts Massive U-turn After Calling Putin 'genius'

Outrightly switching his stand on the ongoing Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, former United States President Donald Trump on Friday condemned the military offensive and violent advancements on the part of the Kremlin. In addition, he sympathised with the 'proud people of Ukraine' for putting up a relentless resistance front.

The statement contradicts his older take on the subject as Joe Biden's predecessor had referred to Vladimir Putin as 'genius' for having ordered the attacks on Kyiv.

Addressing the Conservative Political Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Trump said, "The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. It is an outrage and atrocity that should never have been allowed to occur. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all," Trump concluded as the crowd cheered.

Donald Trump refers to Putin as 'genius' for invading Ukraine

On February 25, a day after Russia began explosions and bombings across Ukraine, Trump said that Putin was smart to invade the Eastern European country, dismissing the global sanctions currently levied on Russia.

Addressing an event at his Florid-based resort 'Mar-a-Lago', Trump said, "He's (Russian President) taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I'd say that's pretty smart. It is a vast, vast location, a piece of land with a lot of people and just walking right in. This would never have happened - never in a million years. I know him (Putin) very well," he said.

Trump further said in a TV interview, "This is genius. Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine as an independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. He is going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That is the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border."

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Kremlin, on the pretext of 'special military operation' and with an aim to 'demilitarise', ordered its armed forces to carry out a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Citing his reason as Kyiv's failure to establish 'talks' with Moscow, Putin directed the Russian Army to launch heavy missile strikes and explosions across the country.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began after troops encroached on Ukraine's territory in Donbass, comprising rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, and declared both as autonomous states.

Ukraine on Saturday claimed it had destroyed a total of 14 Russian planes, 102 tanks and more in their defence against the invasion of Russian troops. It also claimed to have killed over 3,500 ‘Russian occupiers’ on the battlefield. While admitting that his troops are left alone to prevent Russia from taking over, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vouched for a fierce counterattack and said, "We're all here".

Day 4 of Russia's attacks on Ukraine

Day 4 of Russia's incessant attacks on Kyiv has only witnessed a surge in artillery establishment and recruitment amid clashes from both sides. The situation is such that the Russian Army has been hovering in the capital city of Kyiv since the early hours of Friday and have successfully proceeded to the central part of the city by now.

While the US and the EU have not cut down on imposing further economic sanctions against Moscow, the Russian Central Bank officials have confirmed that the repercussions of these restrictions will be 'catastrophic' on the country's currency market.