Tulips, Hugs For Ukraine's Female Refugees On International Women's Day

A Romanian Immigration officer gives flowers to a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine after she crossed the border on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border.
A young woman holds bouquets of flowers to celebrate International Women's Day in Chisinau, Moldova, on Tuesday.
Svetlana, 76, who fled from Odessa, Ukraine, sits at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland.
An elderly lady pauses after fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on International Women's Day.
A Ukrainian woman carries a child in a winter suit, after fleeing Ukraine and arriving at the train station in Przemysl, Poland on Women's Day.
A Ukrainian woman holds a baby in a bomb shelter in the city of Mariupol, that continues to be shelled by the Russian forces despite ceasefire.
A Ukrainian woman puts her head in her hands as she sits on a cot in a shelter, set up for displaced persons fleeing Ukraine, inside a school gymnasium in Przemysl, Poland.
A woman from Ukraine holds her child after the two flee war and get out of a van after arriving at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.
In the midst of war, a man waits for a bus with a bouquet of fresh flowers that he bought from a flower market on International Women's Day in Moscow, Russia.
A Ukrainian woman refugee fleeing the conflict cries after crossing the border as she holds her child at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania.
A woman, who fled Ukraine, carries tulips that she received from a Catholic priest in recognition of International Women's Day, as she walks at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.
A woman refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine smells a bouquet of roses, on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania.
Volunteers hold flowers to be presented to women fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania.
A Catholic priest hands out tulips to women who have fled Ukraine, in recognition of International Women's Day at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.
A woman, right, puts out her arms to welcome her sister and niece, who fled Ukraine, at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland.
A Catholic priest hands out tulips to women who have fled Ukraine, in recognition of International Women's Day at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.
A woman wearing a ribbon with the colours of the Ukrainian flag waits to board a bus at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.
An instructor trains a woman to shoot using a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a shooting range near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
A young woman holds a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organised by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
