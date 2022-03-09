Last Updated:

Tulips, Hugs For Ukraine's Female Refugees On International Women's Day

A Ukrainian woman who fled the war-battered Ukraine curves up in a tentative smile when a Romanian immigrations officer hands her a purple tulip on Women's Day.

Image: AP

A Romanian Immigration officer gives flowers to a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine after she crossed the border on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

Image: AP

A young woman holds bouquets of flowers to celebrate International Women's Day in Chisinau, Moldova, on Tuesday.

Image: AP

Svetlana, 76, who fled from Odessa, Ukraine, sits at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland.

Image: AP

An elderly lady pauses after fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on International Women's Day. 

Image: AP

A Ukrainian woman carries a child in a winter suit, after fleeing Ukraine and arriving at the train station in Przemysl, Poland on Women's Day. 

Image: AP

A Ukrainian woman holds a baby in a bomb shelter in the city of Mariupol, that continues to be shelled by the Russian forces despite ceasefire. 

Image: AP

A Ukrainian woman puts her head in her hands as she sits on a cot in a shelter, set up for displaced persons fleeing Ukraine, inside a school gymnasium in Przemysl, Poland. 

Image: AP

A woman from Ukraine holds her child after the two flee war and get out of a van after arriving at the train station in Przemysl, Poland. 

Image: AP

In the midst of war, a man waits for a bus with a bouquet of fresh flowers that he bought from a flower market on International Women's Day in Moscow, Russia.

Image: AP

A Ukrainian woman refugee fleeing the conflict cries after crossing the border as she holds her child at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania. 

Image: AP

A woman, who fled Ukraine, carries tulips that she received from a Catholic priest in recognition of International Women's Day, as she walks at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.

Image: AP

A woman refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine smells a bouquet of roses, on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania.

Image: AP

Volunteers hold flowers to be presented to women fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania. 

Image: AP

A Catholic priest hands out tulips to women who have fled Ukraine, in recognition of International Women's Day at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.

Image: AP

A woman, right, puts out her arms to welcome her sister and niece, who fled Ukraine, at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland. 

Image: AP

A Catholic priest hands out tulips to women who have fled Ukraine, in recognition of International Women's Day at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.

Image: AP

A woman wearing a ribbon with the colours of the Ukrainian flag waits to board a bus at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.

Image: AP

An instructor trains a woman to shoot using a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a shooting range near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Image: AP

A young woman holds a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organised by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Image: AP

A Catholic priest hands out tulips to women who have fled Ukraine, in recognition of International Women's Day at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.

