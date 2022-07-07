Turkey Again Asks Sweden And Finland To Extradite Terror Suspects Following NATO Deal

Amid the row over Sweden and Finland joining the NATO military alliance, Turkey has once again renewed its extradition requests for “terror suspects” with nordic nations on Wednesday. In a televised interview with Haber Global broadcaster, Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag confirmed the extradition requests that were sent to Finland and Sweden and added the requests were earlier rejected by both countries. "Today, we renewed some requests that were rejected before and reminded them of some requests that were not responded to," Xinhua News agency quoted Bozdag as saying during the interview.

He accused the nordic countries of either "not responding" or "ignoring" Turkey’s extradition requests for “terror suspects” despite abiding by the international and bilateral agreements. "Within the framework of the agreement signed between Turkey, Sweden, and Finland at the latest NATO summit, a monitoring committee was established," he said. Notably, Ankara, on several occasions, raised its concerns regarding Finland and Sweden's "unconditional" support to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Self-Defense Forces (YPG). Turkey considers both organisations as terror outfits. According to Turkey, it gave evidence of Sweden and Finland backing various terrorist organisations, but none of the Nordic nations acted against them.

The remarks from the Iranian Justice Minister came a day after the two NATO aspiring nations concluded the first round of the military bloc accession talks at its headquarters in Brussels.

Turkey agreed to support Finland & Sweden's NATO application bid

It is to mention that last month, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accepted the membership application of both Sweden and Finland amid fears of Russia's intention to harm Nordic countries. However, Turkey, which had earlier warned of hindering the plans of Sweden and Finland, blocked the US-backed military alliance's initial process. While reacting to their action against the countries, the Turkish President urged NATO allies to respect and support Ankara's concerns about its security. "We see that there is no such attitude towards us," he said.

However, during the NATO summit last month, Erdogan, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Stoltenberg held negotiations in Madrid. Subsequently, Erdogan revoked its veto. Speaking during a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the margins of the NATO summit, Erdogan said, "We are trying to solve the process with a balancing policy. Our hope is that this balanced policy will lead to results and allow us the possibility to get grain to countries that are facing shortages right now through a corridor as soon as possible."

Image: AP