Turkey Blocks NATO's Initial Decision Of Processing Sweden & Finland's Membership

In a major development, Turkey has blocked NATO's initial decision to begin the process of Finland and Sweden's request to join the 30-member military alliance. Turkey's opposition stopped the vote when NATO ambassadors on Wednesday, May 18, met with an aim to begin accession talks on both the countries joining the military alliance, Financial Times reported citing the person with direct knowledge of the matter. The decision of Turkey comes after Finland and Sweden officially submitted their applications to join NATO on May 18.

The delay in the accession talks has raised doubts whether NATO will be able to complete the first stage of Finland and Sweden's application within a week or two weeks. Erdogan's objection to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance comes as Turkey has accused two Nordic countries of harbouring members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a group it considers a "terrorist organisation," BBC News reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Finland and Sweden should not plan to send delegations to Turkey in order to convince Ankara for voting in NATO. The statement of Turkish President came just hours after Sweden and Finland announced their plans to apply for membership in NATO. It is to mention here that Finland and Sweden require support of all 30 NATO members to join the military alliance. As per the Financial Times report, the process for Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO will begin only after the military alliance releases an accession protocol and formally invites the two countries to join the alliance.

NATO Chief welcomes Finland & Sweden's requests to join alliance

Sweden and Finland on Wednesday, 18 May, submitted their official applications to the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for joining the military alliance. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the requests of Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance by saying "this is a good day, at a critical moment for our security." He called the decision of the two Nordic countries a "historic step" and stressed that the alliance will now consider the next steps. He underscored that the security interests of all allies need to be "taken into account" and stressed that they will work to address all the issues and "reach a rapid conclusion." Stoltenberg highlighted that it is the right of each nation to choose its own path and emphasized that Finland and Sweden have carried it out through democratic process. He said that all the allies agree on the NATO expansion and they need to stand together.

"The security interests of all Allies have to be taken into account. And we are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

