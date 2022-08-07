Turkey Says 4 More Ships Carrying Nearly 1,70,000 Tonnes Of Grain Leave Ukrainian Ports

Turkey's Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul on August 7 authorised the departure of four more vessels loaded with Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, the UN press service and Turkey's National Defense Department announced. Four ships loaded with 161,084 tonnes of foodstuffs left Chornomorsk and Odesa. MV GLORY and MV RIVA WIND are carrying more than 100,000 tonnes of corn and are bound for Turkey. The ship MV STAR HELENA is loaded with 45,000 tonnes of flour and is headed to China. MV Mustafa NECATI vessel is expected to deliver 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil to Italy.

Additionally, a dry cargo ship MV OSPREY S was anchored near Istanbul, on Sunday and received approval to arrive at the port of Chornomorsk. All vessels will be inspected in Turkey.

Three more vessel sailed from Ukrainian ports

Turkey this week also confirmed the departure of three more grain cargo vessels Navistar, Rojen and Polarnet from the Ukrainian ports carrying grain bound for the international market. All the vessels that sailed from the Black Sea will be inspected by representatives of the joint grain export coordination centre, Turkey's national defence department announced in a release. The development is being hailed as historic since it is a sign that the deal brokered by Turkey and United Nations is working as the Ukrainian grain exports were blocked due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who has lauded the new grain deal, also this week maintained that the grain export agreement signed between the two warring nations in Istanbul under the Black Sea Grain Initiative might end in a "comprehensive cease-fire" on both sides.