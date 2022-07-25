Turkey Ensures 'quick & Safe' Ukrainian Grain Export To Global Markets Amid Ongoing War

Turkey on Sunday promised to ensure speedy and safe agricultural exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement via Twitter. The message confirmed that Turkey is working in sync with the joint coordination center in Istanbul to enact the provisions in the UN-brokered agreement since July 22 (Friday) between Russia and Ukraine. The document underlined the necessity of freeing stockpiles of grains in Ukrainian silos, in addition to outlining ways for the food grains to be shipped out to global markets.

The first grain shipment is expected to sail out of Ukraine port soon, Turkey said, as reported by the TASS News agency. This comes after Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Saturday affirmed that Ankara will uphold its commitment and continue to carry out its responsibilities outlined in the grain deal. "We continue to fulfill our responsibilities in line with the deal we brokered yesterday," Akar said.

Turkey has remained the top mediator since the beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine on February 24. The transcontinental country has facilitated several rounds of peace talks as well as set the ground for reaching a significant deal that would help mitigate imminent threats of global food insecurity and hunger in vulnerable nations. The joint coordination center that will oversee the agricultural shipment sailing out of Ukraine has been set up at the Turkish Defence Ministry's University in Levent, Istanbul. The committee will include personnel from Colonel and General ranks as well as officials commissioned by the UN, who will ensure round-the-clock safe navigation to and from Ukrainian ports.

Russia & Ukraine ink grain deal

After days of palpable negotiations, Russia and Ukraine on Friday finally inked the agricultural and fertilizers exports deal brokered by the UN in Turkey. The agreement was signed in the presence of Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The quantum leap assures unblocking exports of over 22 million tons of food grain stuck in Ukraine ports, easing threats of an imminent global food crisis. UN chief Antonio Guterres, who was present when the deal was signed, dubbed the progress as a "beacon of hope." He added the deal will help mitigate the massive increase in food prices, relieving millions of vulnerable people in impoverished nations.

Turkey decries missile attack on Odesa port

A Russian missile struck Odesa port on Saturday, damaging a ship and US-sent missile system, and largely threatening the execution of the grain exports deal signed between both sides. The attack hit US-delivered Harpoon anti-ship missiles and a Ukrainian warship. Noting the Russian escalation, Kyiv on Saturday warned that any untoward act by Moscow in the south could lead to a stall of shipments, given all Ukrainian port cities are located in the southern part.

Turkey too decried the attack, saying that it is incumbent in continuing meetings with both sides "in a calm and patient manner." Akar said he held telephone calls with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov to determine if the missile strikes inflicted damage on critical infrastructure. "The fact that such an incident took place right after the deal we made yesterday regarding the grain shipment really worried us," he said, as quoted by Anadolu News Agency. However, he informed that the Ukrainian officials confirmed to him that there was no setback in terms of the loading or unloading capacity of the rocks at the port.

(Image: AP)