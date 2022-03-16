Turkey Foreign Minister Meets Russian Counterpart Lavrov, Asserts Ukraine War Must Stop

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who embarked upon his visit to Russia on Wednesday, met with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and sought an end to the ongoing war and claimed that Ankara would push for long-term peace between the two countries. After his meeting with Lavrov, Cavusoglu stated that as the first step in view of peace, Turkey hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He further stated that they have expressed genuine concern and done a lot to reduce tensions and pave the road for diplomacy. He also said that they would prefer to host the Putin-Zelenskyy meeting when the situation reaches that point for a permanent truce. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that there are no hurdles to Putin and Zelenskyy's meeting, but that it would only take place to cement a specific deal.

Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers met in Turkey

Earlier last week, Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Turkey for the first time ever since the onset of the Ukraine war. Cavusoglu welcomed the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya, last week, in the highest-level meeting between the two sides ever since the conflict commenced. The discussions in Turkey ended without a decision on ceasefire or any other issues being resolved. Meanwhile, officials from Russia and Ukraine met separately in Belarus for a series of talks.

After more than 15,000 Turkish citizens had already fled war-torn Ukraine, Cavusoglu stated that Turkey's priority was evacuating the stranded people in Ukraine. Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Cavusoglu will fly to Ukraine on Thursday following his visit to Russia on Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, Turkey has attempted to act as a mediator.

Turkey denounced Russia's aggression on Ukraine,

Turkey meanwhile denounced Russia's aggression on Ukraine and provided weaponry to Kyiv. It also barred Russian vessels from accessing the Black Sea. However, Erdogan is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Turkish officials have stated that they want to keep relations with both countries intact, according to the Wall Street Journal. In what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas. It claims that they are conducting a military operation to demilitarise Ukraine.

Image: AP