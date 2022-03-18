Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday and offered to host him and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, as per his office. As per CNBC, the statement said Erdogan told the Kremlin leader that there is a need to hold a meeting for agreement on certain issues between the leaders. He even stressed that a lasting ceasefire could lead the way to a long-term solution.

It was not the first time when Erdogan offered mediation. Earlier this month, he asked Putin to hold direct negotiations with Zelenskyy in order to stop the war, however, the offer was rejected by the Kremlin. Further, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu added that Turkey is ready to hold a possible discussion between the Russian President and Zelenskyy but it is difficult to talk about the date for a meeting. Meanwhile, citing Ukraine President's advisor Mykhailo Podolyaka, a report by The Kyiv Independent claimed that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is likely to take place in the next few weeks. According to media reports, Kyiv and Moscow are drawing up a tentative peace plan to conclude the war. The deal includes a ceasefire and withdrawal of troops if Ukraine sacrifices its dreams for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and tolerates limits on its armed forces.

"A meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin may take place in the next few weeks, when the peace treaty will be finished," Podolyak was quoted by NEXTA as saying.

'Sit at negotiating table with me, I don’t bite': Zelenskyy

Moreover, earlier on March 3, Zelenskyy, during a press conference, called for Putin to meet him, salting the proposal with sarcasm. "Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 meters," he had said, apparently referring to recent photos of Putin sitting at one end of an extremely long table when he met with French President Emmanuel Macron. "I don't bite. What are you afraid of?" Zelenskyy said at a news conference.

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. Irrespective of pressure and appeals, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine on February 24 this year.

Image: AP