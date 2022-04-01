Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday, affirmed that the last peace talks held between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine provided a "meaningful impetus" to the efforts of ending the war. Notably, Erdogan's statement came nearly three days after the delegations of both the countries engaged in the conflict had met in Turkey's Istanbul in an effort to end the war. "President Erdogan stated that the meeting held between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiation delegations in Istanbul had added a meaningful momentum to the process carried out for the termination of the war and the establishment of peace given its outcomes," Russian news agency, TASS translated the tweet of Erdogan’s press office.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Turkey for organising the peace talks earlier this week. Further, during the telephonic conversation, the Turkish President offered to host a direct meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders and expressed hope that the meeting would possibly end the ongoing confrontation between the forces of Moscow and Kyiv. "Noting that it was important for the negotiations held in Istanbul to yield various signs of de-escalation of the tension, President Erdogan reiterated his proposal to bring together President Zelensky of Ukraine and President Putin of Russia, with Turkey hosting the meeting," read the media note released by the Turkish presidential press office.

Highlights of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

It is worth mentioning that the delegations of Russia and Ukraine had held the sixth round of talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, March 29. According to Mykhaylo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukraine President, the meeting had lasted around three hours. After the meeting, the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky announced that Russia had received written proposals on a treaty from Ukraine and added that Moscow had vowed to decrease attacks on the war-torn country. Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow claimed that the talks were constructive. However, the same was not echoed by Kremlin. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine has submitted its written proposals but added that he saw no breakthrough.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On Friday, Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

