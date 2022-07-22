Turkey Says Russia & Ukraine Set To Sign UN-backed Food Grain, Fertilser Export Agreement

Ending months of palpable talks, Russia and Ukraine are expected to sign the United Nations-proposed deal to free food grain and fertilizers export on July 22, Friday, said a statement by the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The agreement, which reached to resume grain exports via the Black Sea amid the looming global food crisis, will be locked "under the auspices" of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, alongside Erdogan around 1:30 pm (GMT), Erdogan's spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said in a statement. The announcement comes after Guterres left for Istanbul late on Thursday.

Both Russia and Ukraine are among the major wheat producers in the world. The grain exports through the Ukrainian coast of the Black Sea are critical to mitigating the imminent global food insecurity, especially in the vulnerable African nations and further East. The outbound shipments stopped after Russia besieged the southern port cities and blockaded the sea coast in Odesa, Mariupol, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and more for nearly 4 months, leaving some 22 million grains stuck in silos in the country, shooting up food prices. Kyiv on multiple occasions also accused Moscow of stealing from the grain-laden silos and illegally transferring them via Turkey.

Last week, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia joined hands to reach a tentative agreement and agreed to set up a 4-member center for the resumption of grain exports through the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor. Officials of the respective countries said that they have decided to establish the facility in Istanbul and added that both warring parties reached a consensus on a system of joint control over the grain at seaports.

Ukraine to sign 4-way deal provided 'southern regions are safe'

The 4-way deal, dubbed as "ray of hope" by Guterres, will be signed today in Istanbul. Ukraine, however, said that the UN-brokered document "may be signed" unless there is last minute push back from Russia. As told to BBC, Ukrainian MP from Odesa Oleksiy Honcharenko, said: "We don't have an agreement yet...We don't trust Russians at all...so, let's wait until tomorrow for the final decision."

It is pertinent to mention that the deal aims to facilitate Ukrainian vessels to guide shipments in and out of heavily mined ports. Meanwhile, Ukraine Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said Kyiv will only support the deal if it ensures strong military positions in the Black Sea and allows safe export of Ukrainian products, Kyiv Independent reported.

(Image: AP)