As Russian forces blocked major Ukrainian seaports, resulting in a food crisis, Turkey stressed that the export of agricultural products and fertilizers is crucial to averting the world food emergency. While speaking with his Spanish counterparts, Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, who was in Madrid, said that Turkey will ensure that all parties agree on establishing a mechanism on the movement of grain through the Black Sea. He also claimed that Ankara will discuss the ongoing situation with Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, during his visit to Turkey next week.

He noted that transporting grain products through the Black Sea and Azov Sea ports - which are currently blocked by the Russian forces - to the international market by passing through the straits would be the most reasonable and feasible option, both economically and physically. "When these grain products pass through the Black Sea and the straits, they will also play a key role in preventing the world food crisis," he said.

According to the Turkish diplomat, Ankara's military authorities and other experts in logistics, transportation and agriculture will come together to discuss these issues in the near future.

However, the spokesperson noted that the Ukrainian side will also work on the clearance of mines in the Odesa ports. "In this direction, of course, the Ukrainian side will have to work on clearing the mines in the Odesa ports. But in return, There are some legitimate security expectations that Russian ships will not enter these ports," he noted.

"In addition, our consultations continue for the coordination of the departure and arrival of these ships, a mechanism to be established between Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN, to monitor this and to carry out this coordination. I can say that there has been a generally positive atmosphere so far. The Russian side also expressed that they do not look at it negatively," he added.

US rejects Russia's proposal of freeing Ukrainian ports in exchange for lifting sanctions

Notably, major seaports have been blocked in Ukraine since the initial days of the war. Since then, Ukraine has been exporting grains to the whole world by alternate routes. Earlier in May, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would be ready to provide a humanitarian corridor to export Ukrainian crops across the Black Sea in exchange for lifting sanctions. However, the United States rejected Moscow's proposal of unblocking Ukrainian ports.

Earlier last month, the World Food Programme said up to 20 million people along the Horn of Africa are facing severe hunger. Though the WFP noted the condition was not good even before Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a brutal war against Ukraine, it stated that the situation has worsened as the major port that supplies agricultural products to the whole world remained blocked by Russian troops.

