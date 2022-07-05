Turkey Seizes Russian-flagged Ship Accused Of Exporting Ukrainian Grain Illegally: Report

Amid the ongoing brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, Turkey has reportedly seized a Russian-flagged ship accused of exporting thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain illegally. According to report in The Guardian, the Russian ship named 'Zhybek Zholy' has been detained and being probed by Turkish authorities in the Black Sea port of Karasu.

The Turkish customs officials swung into action after Kyiv claimed that the ship was illegally exporting around 7,000 tonnes of grain from the Russian-occupied Berdiansk port city.

According to Vasyl Bodnar, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, the ship entered the port of Karas in Turkey through the Berdyansk port city -- located in the south-eastern part of the war-torn country. Officials in Karasu stated that the investigation is underway over the accusation made by the Kyiv regime.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov confirmed that the ship was Russian-flagged but also sought clarification on the accusation made by Ukraine.

“The ship really is Russian-flagged, but I think it belongs to Kazakhstan and the cargo was being carried on a contract between Estonia and Turkey,” Lavrov told reporters, The Guardian reported.

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'looting' grain from occupied regions

According to reports, the ship was loaded with wheat which it took from Ukraine's Berdyansk city. Meanwhile, Ukraine has also accused Russia of "looting" grain from the country's occupied areas and selling it on the international markets. Notably, the shipment of grains from the war-torn country accounts for over 15% of global exports. Earlier on June 30, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general had written to Turkey's justice ministry over the involvement of the Russian ship in exporting grain illegally.

Kazakhstan to terminate contract with Russian firm that rented 'Zhybek Zholy' ship

Furthermore, Kazakhstan's Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister stated that the country is set to terminate the contract with a Russian company that rented the ship Zhybek Zholy. "If the vessel conducts activities that do not comply with legal norms adopted in Kazakhstan and international law, of course, this contract will be terminated and the vessel will be recalled," Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev told Radio Azattyk. Notably, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated and entered its day 132nd on Tuesday, July 5.

Image: AP