Turkey Shuts Airspace To Russian Civilian & Military Planes Flying To Syria

Turkey has shut its airspace to Russian civilian and military planes flying to Syria. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the announcement regarding the ban on Russian planes during his visit to Uruguay, according to AP. Speaking to Turkish reporters, Cavusoglu stated that Russia had been permitted to use the Turkish airspace for planes to Syria until April.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that he had told Russia to not use its airspace during his visit to Moscow in March. He further added that Moscow had agreed to the request of Turkey. Cavusoglu informed that the ban would remain in effect for three months and the process has started through dialogue on the Montreux Convention and other matters, Middle East Eye reported citing TRT Haber. It is to mention here that Turkey has been acting as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Turkey has not announced sanctions against Russia, however, it has shut its straits at the entrance of the Black Sea for some Russian warships.

UN Chief to meet Turkish President before heading to Kyiv & Moscow

Turkey has even hosted a meeting between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in March. The last in-person delegation-level negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul. Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey will not impose sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Ankara to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 25. The UN in the statement revealed that Guterres will reach the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday. His visit to Turkey comes just ahead of his scheduled visits to Russia and Ukraine.

Syrian fighters preparing to join Russian forces in war

Earlier on April 16, it was reported that fighters from Syria, had agreed to join Russian forces in the war against Ukraine. The members of Brigadier General Suheil al-Hassan’s division fighters were among the fighters who agreed to join the battle, including Syrian soldiers, former rebels and experienced fighters who have been fighting against the Islamic State group in Syria for years, according to AP. A small number of fighters have reached Russia for military training ahead of their deployment. Syrian observers and activists have claimed that Russia has been actively recruiting in Syria for its military offensive in Ukraine.

(Inputs from AP)