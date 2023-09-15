Turkey Slams EU For Coercing Ankara Into Imposing Sanctions On Russia For Membership Talks

Turkey on Thursday lambasted the European Parliament for coercing Ankara into imposing coordinated sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The request to collaborate with the US-led sanctions came as the EU prepared to restart the stalled membership negotiations, according to reports. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sought not to succumb to the US and European Union's pressure about imposing an embargo on Moscow despite that the country wants the EU to revive the stalled negotiations related to its EU membership.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, Erdogan backed Stockholm for its entry into NATO after the latter pledged to “actively support efforts” to start the accession negotiations of Turkey to the EU. Reports suggest that the EU wants Erdogan to adhere to the collaboration in imposing collective sanctions against Russia. Ankara, however, is refusing to participate in any additional sanctions measures over fears of hurdles in the mediation process between Ukraine and Russia.

Turkey's Erdogan dons mediator role for arrangements between Ukraine, Russia amid war

Turkey's Erdogan met with Russia's President Vladimir Putin last week to persuade Moscow to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative that would allow safe passage to the Ukrainian vessels laden with grains bound for the international market via Black Sea lanes amid the ongoing war. The deal was initially brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July last year to deter the global food crisis due to the war, especially in the developing world—Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

“Everyone is looking at the grain corridor issue,” Erdogan was reported saying as he arrived in Sochi for a summit. “I know that you intend to raise questions about the grain deal. We’re open to negotiations on that subject,” Putin told Erdogan, adding that he is also focused on discussion on the “issues related to the Ukraine crisis." Moscow, however, refused revival of the deal saying that the obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer hadn’t been honoured by the West. Since Russia torpedoed the grain initiative, Turkey's Erdogan has repeatedly made efforts to act as a mediator to renew arrangements or strike another pact with Russia.