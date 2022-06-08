Turkey Terms Russia's Stand On Sanctions With Respect To Grain Exports As 'legitimate'

In the latest development, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discussed the situation of Ukrainian grain. Addressing a joint press conference with Lavrov in Ankara, the Turkish minister said that a United Nations plan to resume Ukrainian grain exports over a sea corridor was "realistic," but that more negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv are needed to secure the safety of ships. Notably, there was no delegate from Ukraine at the Ankara meeting. However, the Kyiv regime is concerned that removing mines from its Black Sea ports could allow Russia to strike its southern shore more easily.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that the implementation of the UN plan should result in the easing of international sanctions, which Turkey termed as “quite legitimate". "If the whole world is in need of the products to be exported by Ukraine and the Russian Federation, then a method needs to be established and the technical preparations should be made as soon as possible," Cavusoglu remarked, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Italy asks Russia to release grain from Ukrainian silos

Meanwhile, Italy has asked Russia to release grain from Ukrainian silos in order to alleviate the global food crisis. Speaking at a conference in Rome, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio stated that the prolonged blockade of Ukraine's ports is "sentencing millions of children, women, and men to death far from the battleground." He further warned that increased food insecurity in developing countries will lead to political instability and migrant flows. Many African and Middle Eastern countries, especially Somalia, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt, import a significant amount of grain from Ukraine.

Russia blocked several Ukrainian seaports

It is pertinent to mention here that key seaports in Ukraine have been blocked by Russia since the beginning of the conflict in late February. Since then, Ukraine has been exporting grains to the rest of the world via alternative routes. Earlier, UN food chief David Beasley also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to open Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. According to reports, the World Food Programme provides food to around 125 million people across the world and purchases half of its grain from Ukraine.

Image: AP