Turkey To Host Talks Over Grain Exports With Russia, Ukraine And UN On July 13

The military delegations of Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia as well as the UN delegation will meet in Istanbul on July 13 to discuss the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

"Military delegations of the ministries of defense of Turkey, the Russian Federation and Ukraine and a delegation of the United Nations will hold talks tomorrow in Istanbul on the safe shipment of grain to international markets by sea, which is waiting in Ukrainian ports," Turkey's Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar said in an official statement.

Akar recalled that he discussed the issue of ending the food crisis with the defence ministers of Russia and Ukraine and that as a result of it, a continuous line of communication was established between the ministries. A military delegation from Ukraine also visited Ankara and a delegation from the Turkish defence ministry travelled to Moscow.

As a major exporter of agricultural products, Ukraine's inability to deliver essential grain supplies has increased food prices, raising worries regarding a global food crisis. It is pertinent to note that on July 11, Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, spoke about the significance of opening Ukrainian ports, resuming grain exports, and preventing Russia from exporting Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories.

Global food crisis due to Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports

Russia's lengthy blockade of Ukrainian ports has resulted in a growing food crisis, which Ukraine and its allies have been attempting to contain for months. Moscow has been accused of using food as a weapon of war. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, if exports are still halted, up to 60 million tonnes of grain could be trapped in the country by the fall.

According to the UN, Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has already raised global food prices and threatens to cause a catastrophic food shortage in some areas. Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it steals grain or blocks ports. Ukraine has been unable to export 20 million tonnes of grain since the beginning of the invasion, with much of it now rotting as Russia quietly finds customers. According to a major UN report released last week, if current trends continue, 13 million more people will go hungry this year as a direct result of the war.

Image: AP/Unsplash