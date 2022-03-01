As Russia continues its aggressive approach against Ukraine, Turkey on Monday warned all coastal and non-coastal countries against sailing warships through Turkish Straits. In an announcement by the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that all countries sharing the Black Sea coast, or not, will not be allowed to send warships to pass through Turkish naval waters. This comes after Turkey on Sunday recognised the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a "war."

"We warned all countries that have a coast on the Black Sea or not not to let warships go through Straits," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, as quoted by Ankara's state-run media Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu further clarified that since the war initiated, "to date, there has been no request for passage through the Straits" from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. However, he added, "Until today, the Russians were asking whether we would implement Montreux (convention) if needed. We would apply it word by word." To note, Montreux is the 1936 convention regarding the regime of the Straits that gives Turkey control over both the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. In the wake of war, the accord gives Ankara the right to regulate the transit of naval ships or warships or block or allow belonging to particular countries involved in the conflict. Interestingly, the aforementioned Turkish Straits connect the Aegean Sea and the Black Sea via Sea armara, making it the only passage through Black Sea coastal countries that can access the Mediterranean and beyond.

"If Turkey is not a party to the war, it has the authority not to allow the passage of the belligerent countries' ships through the straits. If the warship is returning to its base in the Black Sea, the passage is not blocked,” Cavusoglu explained. He also added that "in the beginning, it was a Russian attack" that now has transpired into "a war." Observing the situation, "Turkey will implement all provisions of Montreux Convention in a transparent manner," he informed.

Russia-Ukraine war

The developments come as Russia and Ukraine crisis transpired into full-blown war after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced an unbridled attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour. Earlier, Moscow also unilaterally recognised two of Ukraine's breakaway regions- Donetsk and Luhansk. The unfolding intense military conflict has left thousands displaced in Ukraine. As of Monday, at least 352 people have been killed in the conflict, including 16 children and over 1,000 injured, the Ukrainian health ministry informed.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Russia and Ukraine met in Belarus on Monday to hold the first round of peace talks since the war erupted. On concluding the first round, both sides returned to their respective capitals for further consultations. As per reports, the diplomats will engage in a second round of discussion in the coming days. On the other hand, as Russian soldiers inched closer to Kyiv by the day, the West, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, and more - has continued to strengthen its financial and trade sanctions against Russian Federation, further expanding the penalties on Putin and his cabinet.

(Image: AP)