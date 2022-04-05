Turkey Ready To Help Ukraine In Mariupol Evacuation, Awaiting Putin's Response: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday asserted that Turkey had expressed willingness to evacuate injured and slain Mariupol defenders from the Berdyansk region. Addressing Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy informed that the Russian administration has not given their consent for evacuating Mariupol defenders, Eurointegration reported. The statement of Zelenskyy comes as the Russian military offensive at the behest of President Vladimir Putin entered its 41st day on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy further added that Turkey is willing to take the injured and killed people by ship from Berdyansk and stressed that it is "impossible" to reach Mariupol. He further informed that he has spoken to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and if they are able to take the measures, they might see the results in the coming days, as per the Interfax report. He revealed that they have the infrastructure ready to take people and bodies to Berdyansk, however, they were awaiting the response of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy also noted that they are seeking a mediator who will be accepted by the Russian side.

Seven humanitarian corridors to open including Mariupol: Ukrainian Deputy PM

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk in a post on Telegram announced that seven humanitarian corridors will be opened on Tuesday, April 5, according to AP. The seven humanitarian corridors that will be opened will include Ukraine's Mariupol and Russian armed forces-controlled Berdyansk. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated that the humanitarian corridors will also be opened from the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region and the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna and Hirske in Luhansk.

According to AP, Iryna Vereshchuk revealed that the people in Mariupol and Berdyansk will be able to reach Zaporizhzhia using their own vehicles. She went on to add that Russian armed forces do not permit anyone to arrive in Mariupol and they even did not let the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross enter the settlement of Manhush just west of Mariupol. Vereshchuk further revealed that the Red Cross representatives, after negotiations, were sent to Zaporizhzhia at night. It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive against Ukraine continues for day 41. Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that about 18500 Russian troops have lost their lives since the invasion started on February 24.