Turkey's Erdogan & Finland's Niinisto Discusses Concerns Over Helsinki's Accession To NATO

As Turkey is opposing Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, stating that the two countries support terrorist organisations, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö had a conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation. During the talks, Erdogan urged his Finnish counterpart to ditch financial and political support for 'terrorist' groups threatening Turkey’s national security. He warned that ignoring the threat of terrorist organizations is not the spirit of NATO.

The Turkish President's Office issued a statement which said that President Erdogan stated that disregarding the threat posed by terrorist organizations to a NATO ally is contrary to the alliance's ethos. He further noted that it is Ankara's natural right to expect respect and support for Turkey's lawful and relentless fight against a clear threat to national security and the lives of its citizens.

Erdogan also talked with the Swedish PM and NATO Chief

Erdogan also talked to the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and stated that Turkey supports NATO's open-door policy but emphasized Sweden's support for terrorist organizations. He further said that Sweden's political, financial and armed support to terrorist organizations must halt. In the meanwhile, in a different call with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Erdogan stated that Turkey will not welcome Sweden and Finland into the alliance unless they show concrete cooperation on terrorism and other issues.

Earlier, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto expressed his confusion about Ankara's reaction to Helsinki's decision to apply for NATO membership. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that the majority of Turks oppose Finland and Sweden joining NATO because of their open support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish YPG militia, both of whom Ankara considers terrorists.

Klaus Korhonen and Axel Wernhoff, the ambassadors of Finland and Sweden to NATO, presented NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg with applications for their countries to join the alliance on Wednesday. On May 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of Moscow's response to NATO's buildup of military facilities in Finland and Sweden during a conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the Kremlin, according to media reports. At the same time, Putin stated that NATO's expansion in Finland and Sweden does not constitute a direct danger to Russia because Moscow has no issues with these nations.

Image: AP