Turkey's Erdogan & Sweden's PM Andersson Discuss Bilateral Ties & NATO Bid Over Phone Call

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden, on Saturday, discussed the bilateral relations and the latter’s NATO membership in a phone conversation. According to Ankara’s Directorate of Communications, the two counterparts agreed that “solidarity” is an essential value within the Alliance in terms of the security of the member countries and the collective security of the transatlantic and European region.

Erdogan affirmed to Andersson that Turkey, thus far, fully supported NATO's open-door policy based on Alliance's founding document North Atlantic Treaty’s Article 10 signed in 1949. The treaty clearly states that NATO membership is open to any “European state in a position to further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area.” Ankara’s President noted that Turkey has long been vocal about its resentment of Sweden's support of the so-called organizations controlled by the PKK/YPG/PYD terrorist organisations.

President Tayyip Erdogan had asserted that NATO must not expect Turkey to approve Baltic nation Sweden and Finland's membership bid without them first extraditing the "terrorists" that the Turkish government had been requesting for over several years. Swedish and Finnish delegations should not come to Turkey to persuade Ankara to “back their NATO membership,” Erdogan had reiterated. He has been condemning the two Baltic nations’ consistent support and alleged supply of weaponry to the PKK/YPG/PYD terrorist organisations, whom he says have been emboldened by the US and Sweden. These terrorist organisations maintain their headquarters in Damascus and are also supported by Syria’s Bashar-al-Assad regime, as well as Iran, Iraq, and Libya.

Erdogan accused Sweden, Finland of harbouring and financing 'terrorists'

Erdogan has accused Sweden and Finland of harbouring and financing “terrorists.” Turkey has slammed Sweden for neglecting its more than 33 extradition requests of the terrorists over the past five years. These terrorists, according to Ankara’s ruling government, have links with Kurdish militants that attempted a coup in 2016 to overthrow Erdogan's government. Turkey also blamed Fethullah Gulen a reclusive US-based Muslim cleric for the coup.

Erdogan also recently derided the US for lifting sanctions on regions in Syria that are a stronghold of the nationalist YPG/PKK terror group. Washington labels these what it refers to as ‘militia groups’ as the “allies” in the fight against ISIS/Daesh in Syria. Ankara has accused both Sweden and Finland of lending support to Kurdish rebels and has questioned their stance as ‘unacceptable and outrageous’.

In his phone call with the Swedish leader, Turkey’s Erdogan stressed that Stockholm still supports FETO or the fethullah terrorist organization's presence. He pointed out at the “political, financial and weapon support Sweden had been providing to terrorist organizations.” Erdogan emphasized that such acts must end. Noting that the claim that PKK/PYD/YPG was fighting DAESH did not reflect the reality, President Erdogan said that Turkey expected Sweden to take “concrete steps” that showed it shared Ankara’s concerns over PKK terrorist organization and its extensions in Syria and Iraq.

The military operation launched by Ankara’s military forces in October of 2019 was aimed at removing Kurdish rebels that Turkey designates as "terrorists."