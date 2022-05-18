Turkey's FM Cavusoglu To Meet Blinken Amid Ankara's Dissent To Sweden, Finland NATO Bids

With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan taking a tougher stance against Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids, despite far less strident statements from some of his top aides, US officials are trying to figure out how serious the mercurial leader is and what it will take to persuade him to back down. On May 18 in New York, US Secretary of State Blinken will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

In the wake of Ankara's confusing signals about the forthcoming applications, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Turkish counterpart in New York on May 18 in a new attempt to clarify Ankara's position after previous attempts appear to have simply muddied the waters. It is worth mentioning here that Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has earlier stated that the two countries cannot join NATO because of their alleged backing for groups Turkey views as security concerns.

"It is not for us to speak for the Turkish government," State Department spokesman Ned Price said several times on May 17 in response to queries about what the US thinks Turkey's position is and whether Turkey has sought anything from the US in exchange for Finland and Sweden joining the EU.

Sweden, Finland won't be able to join NATO unless all of its members agree

Sweden and Finland will not be able to join NATO unless all of its members agree. Further, Turkish President Erdogan has earlier stated that the two Nordic countries should not send delegations to Turkey, to persuade it of their ambitions. Ankara has stated that it will not support the bids, citing Sweden's and Finland's histories of harbouring members of Kurdish militant groups, as well as decisions in 2019 to impose arms export embargoes on Ankara due to Turkey's military activities in Syria.

Notably, Erdogan's threats to derail Sweden and Finland's membership bids underscore a potential weakness that Putin has tried to exploit in the past: the unwieldy character of the consensus-run alliance, which allows a single member to reject steps backed by the other 29. Meanwhile, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary general, has declared the two countries will be welcomed "with open arms," but their bids must be accepted by all 30 members of the alliance, and Turkey appears likely to throw a wrench in the works.

Image: AP