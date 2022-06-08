Turkey's Plan To Carry Grain Out Of Ukraine Amid War Thwarted Due To Mines

A plan to create shipping channels out of Ukrainian ports mediated by Turkey during a global food crisis was thwarted after officials in Kyiv indicated it would take six months to clear the coast of Russian and Ukrainian mines. On the same day that Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, arrived in Ankara, Turkey's defence minister, Hulusi Akar, stated in a statement that his government was working with the UN, Russia, and Ukraine to restore ports in the Black Sea that had been closed by the Russian blockade.

According to the proposal, ships departing Ukrainian ports would be escorted by Turkish navy boats. The development looked to provide some hope, as the United Nations warned that the conflict in Ukraine, the world's fourth-largest grain exporter, was fueling severe food shortages worldwide and forcing millions of people into hunger. According to the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine produce almost 40% of the wheat used in Africa, where prices have already increased by about 23%.

Ukraine can currently export a maximum of 2 mn tonnes of grain per month

Even if Russia lifted its blockade, Markiyan Dmytrasevych, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of agrarian policy and food, said on June 7 that thousands of mines would still be floating around the port of Odesa and elsewhere. According to Dmytrasevych, Ukraine can currently export a maximum of 2 million tonnes of grain per month, down from 6 million tonnes before the war, and clearing the mines will take till the end of the year.

A blockade of the port by Russian boats has trapped more than 20 million tonnes of grain in Ukraine's silos in Odesa. When trying to export grain through road, rail, and river through Ukraine's Danube ports, the government has run into severe capacity difficulties. Taras Kachka, Ukraine's trade envoy, said the EU needed to build warehouses and extend railway tracks across Ukraine's border. Ukraine's railway network, like Russia's, has a somewhat wider gauge, or the space between two rails of a railway track, than its European neighbours like Poland. As a result, when grain arrives at the border, it must be unloaded and placed on various trains.

Kachka stated that Ukraine is already investing in additional grain storage facilities along its border with Poland, in the northern Volyn region and the western Lviv region, as well as trying to expand Ukrainian railway tracks into Poland and vice versa at various border crossings.

Image: AP