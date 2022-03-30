Turkish FM Announces Delegations Of Russia & Ukraine Heading Home For Consultations

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have decided to return home after the peace talks held in Istanbul on 29 March, PTI reported. The talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations were expected to resume on Wednesday, 30 March. However, the delegations have decided to go back to their respective countries to make consultations after the progress made during negotiations during the peace talks.

The peace talks held in Istanbul on March 29 were the first face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine in two weeks. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that the delegations had decided to take the proposals to their country, as per the PTI report.

Addressing a conference in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation outlined a framework under which Kyiv would declare itself neutral. In the meantime, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin announced that the armed forces of Moscow would reduce its military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv to "increase mutual trust" and develop conditions for "further negotiations."

Furthermore, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that he was expecting a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at an unspecified time, as per the PTI report. He further added that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also on the agenda. The peace talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations come amid Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy sees 'positive signals' in talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address on Facebook stated that they cannot trust Russia as they continue to fight for their "destruction." He, however, emphasised that he saw "positive" signals from the talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine.

He added that these signals do not "silence the explosion of Russian shells." At the same time, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has "learned" during the military offensive as well as the war in Donbass and added that they trust only "concrete results." He stated that Russian armed forces have the potential to attack Ukraine and called on Ukrainians to not reduce their defence.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: AP)