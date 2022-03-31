Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Asserts Country Won't Impose Sanctions On Russia

In a significant development amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday announced that the country will not impose economic sanctions against Russia, Sputnik reported. Erdogan stated that they will not join countries like the United States and the European Union in imposing monetary sanctions in the wake of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He further added that he has already elaborated on the reason for not imposing sanctions against Russia. The statement of Erdogan comes at a time when a slew of global powers, including the US and the UK at the front line, have and are continuing to impose a barrage of financial sanctions against Russia after Moscow launched a military attack on Ukraine on February 24.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his plan to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over a phone call this week. Earlier in the day, the Turkish President asserted that he is "determined" to negotiate with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Putin, as per the Sputnik report. Meanwhile, last week, Erdogan had informed that his country gets about half of its natural gas from Russia. He also pointed out that Moscow is providing help to Turkey in building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

Turkey willing to host meeting at presidential level

Recep Tayyip Erdogan further asserted that they are willing to host the negotiation meeting between Russia and Ukraine at the presidential level, Anadolu Agency reported. Erdogan also underlined that Turkey's diplomacy and balanced approach helped to host the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The Turkish President also spoke about the war between Russia and Ukraine and Turkey's mediation efforts to bring peace. According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the meetings between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul helped the peace talks to have "meaningful momentum," as per the news report. He called Russia's decision to scale down military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv an "important step." Furthermore, he stated that they were ready to become one of the guarantor countries for Ukrainian security and stressed that details need to be clarified.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

The delegations of Russia and Ukraine held peace talks in Istanbul on March 29. It was the first face-to-face talk between Russia and Ukraine in two weeks. Addressing a conference in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation outlined a framework under which Kyiv would declare itself neutral, PTI reported. In the meantime, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin announced that the armed forces of Moscow would reduce its military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv to "increase mutual trust" and develop conditions for "further negotiations."