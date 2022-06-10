Turkmenistan President's Maiden Visit To Russia Shows Special Ties Between Nations: Putin

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov paid his maiden visit to Russia on Friday, June 10, and held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. During the meeting, Putin stated that Berdimuhamedov's first foreign tour, specifically to Russia, defines the special nature of relations between the two nations. "Welcome to Russia, we are very happy that you are paying your first foreign state visit precisely to our country. This once again underscores the special nature of our relations," Putin stated, as per the TASS news agency. The Kremlin leader also went on to say that he was delighted to see the Turkmenistan President in Moscow.

The Russian President also emphasised that the relationship between both countries progressed and reached to a strategic level owing to the efforts made by former Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Serdar’s father. "I would like to ask you to convey the best wishes to the previous president, my good old friend, naturally, wishing him success and good health," Putin told the incumbent Turkmenistan President during the meeting. Further, the Russian President stated that both countries are continuously making efforts to enhance relations along all trajectories.

Russia-Turkmenistan to sign crucial document

During the meeting, Putin also stated that both the countries will also be signing a very crucial document that concerns the development of Russia and Turkmenistan. "I am sure that in addition to the declaration that we are signing today, this whole set of joint work will of course benefit the development of our relations," Putin added, as per TASS. According to Putin, the trade between the two countries declined marginally during the pandemic, which again saw a growth of over 40% in the first quarter of 2022.

Russia-Turkmenistan's collaborative efforts will bolster strategic partnerships: Putin

Earlier on April 23, Putin extended his wishes to Berdimuhamedov on the 20th anniversary of signing the 'Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation' between the two countries. "The 2002 Treaty ushered in the modern stage of interstate ties between Russia and Turkmenistan. The signing of this important document created conditions for a high-quality buildup of bilateral dialogue and interaction in many areas," read the message by the Russian President. He also expressed confidence that the collaborative efforts by the two countries will further help in bolstering the strategic partnerships between Russia and Turkmenistan.

