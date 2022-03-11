Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday removed a post by the Russian embassy in London, which dismissed the Mariupol maternity hospital bombing. The post by the Russian mission had said that the facility in Ukraine was no longer operational and that the images of the attack were fake. However, it drew backlash from Downing Street. The Associated Press had stated that the Russian bombing of Mariupol children’s and maternity hospital had killed three and left at least 17 injured.

Following the widespread criticism over the bombing of the hospital and loss of lives in the incident, Russian embassies across the globe and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began refuting Ukraine’s claims. However, Downing Street accuses the embassy of posting disinformation on Twitter and labelling the explosion “fake”. The Russian embassy in the UK had posted a series of tweets including a claim that a victim of the bombing, was “played” by a beauty blogger.

Twitter’s removal of the post by the Russian embassy in London came as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said, “It is clear that this is further disinformation. You have seen the pictures of the people who were wounded during that attack, and you have seen what the prime minister said in his tweet yesterday,” according to The Guardian.

The spokesperson had said that he was “not aware” that the UK Foreign Office had held “specific conversations” about reprimanding the embassy for the social media post.

According to the report, when UK PM’s spokesperson was asked if Johnson would like social media platforms to shut down the embassy’s accounts, the spokesperson replied, “That’s obviously a matter for Twitter, but we’ve been clear that that is disinformation. You’ve seen the increase in the civilians that have been targeted and sadly wounded and killed on the basis of Russian attacks”.

According to Russian state media, RT, Lavrov claimed the hospital had been under the control of Ukraine’s Azov Battalion for several days, and that the paramilitary group had removed all patients and staff. He also said that the reports were designed to ‘manipulate public opinion.'

Zelenskyy avers 'genocide taking place' in Ukraine

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the bombing of Mariupol maternity hospital is “proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place” amid the Russia-Ukraine war. In a video message posted on social media following a strike on a maternity hospital, Zelenskyy said that it is the “final proof” that “genocide” was occurring in Ukraine. He added that hospitals, schools, churches, and even ordinary buildings are “ruined” as Russian forces continue their offensive for over two weeks.

“The hospitals are ruined, the schools are ruined, the churches are ruined, ordinary buildings and all the dead people, dead children,” Zelenskyy said, adding, “a strike on a maternity hospital is a final proof, proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place.”

(Image: AP/Unsplash)