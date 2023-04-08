Last Updated:

Twitter Revokes Restrictions On Accounts Of Vladimir Putin And Other Russian Officials

Twitter said posts by the Russian government would not be promoted on the platform when it placed limits on their accounts in April, making it difficult to find them

Russia Ukraine Crisis
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Twitter

Image: AP


Twitter has lifted its limits on searches for accounts belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Foreign Ministry of Russia, and the Russian Embassy in London. These Kremlin-affiliated accounts were blocked, in late February of last year, when Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Telegraph reported. 

Twitter said it would not be promoted on the platform when placing limits on the Russian government accounts in April, making it difficult to find them. However, according to the Telegraph, Kremlin-linked accounts are now highlighted in Twitter's algorithm-driven "For You" feed for new users at the top of particular search results and appear in suggestions to follow.

“It would be exceedingly unlikely that this change would have happened accidentally or without the knowledge and direction of the company's staff,” a former Twitter employee told the Telegraph.

'Our algorithm is overly complex,' says Elon Musk

Last October, Elon Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter, and since then he has "promoted free speech" by rolling back several of the social network's moderation initiatives. Twitter's limits on state-controlled media accounts were loosened last week. These restrictions were put in place in 2020. Musk promised to reveal the algorithm for suggesting tweets on March 17.

READ | Elon Musk designates several media orgs as 'state affiliated' on Twitter; some hit back

Elon took to Twitter and said, "Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things, but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found! We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source. Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust."

READ | Twitter's verified account hits rock bottom with zero 'following'; unfollows everyone

 

READ | Twitter CEO Elon Musk removes Doge meme and reinstates old Blue Bird logo; Know more
READ | Celina Jaitly has the perfect response to marriage proposal from Twitter user
READ | Matt Taibbi of 'Twitter Files' to quit the platform due to Elon Musk's policies
First Published:
COMMENT