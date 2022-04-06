Twitter Unveils New Measures Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Restricts 300 Russian Govt Accounts

Microblogging platform Twitter has restricted content of over 300 official Russian government accounts including that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to BBC. In a statement, Twitter said that the said accounts will no longer be recommended in timelines, notifications or anywhere else on the site. The social media site added that it would take action against any nation which “restricts access to the open internet while they're engaged in armed conflict".

Starting today, we will not amplify or recommend government accounts belonging to states that limit access to free information and are engaged in armed interstate conflict – whether Twitter is blocked in that country or not. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) April 5, 2022

However, ever since Putin announced a ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Twitter has been limited in Russia. It is to note here that Twitter’s announcement came as the Russian President has two official accounts on the website. While one account is in Russian and another is in English, these are jointly followed by around 5.3 million people. According to BBC, Twitter has noted that allowing Russian government officials to post freely on the site while limiting the platform in Russia itself “creates a harmful information imbalance".

More about Twitter’s action against Russian govt accounts

The action, announced on Tuesday by Twitter, implies that content on over 300 official Russian government accounts will no longer be “recommended or amplified”. Meaning, that the strong algorithm of the social media site would not be promoting those accounts. Russia’s official ministry and embassy profiles and accounts of senior officials are some of the targetted profiles.

The same profiles on Twitter have been previously called out for spreading misinformation during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which has already entered day 42. Despite the criticism against the Russian government accounts, they were never subjected to any moderation like the tweets from Russian state-affiliated media outlets.

On what the action really means, the Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth elaborated, “We won’t recommend these accounts, and we won't amplify them across the Home Timeline, Explore, Search, and in other places on Twitter. This measure drastically reduces the chance that people on Twitter see Tweets from these accounts unless they follow them.”

Twitter’s measures against the Russian government amid the war in Ukraine came just as Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the board of directors of Twitter. On April 5, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk would add great value to the Board and added, “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board!” Musk bought a massive 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc on Monday.

(Image: AP)