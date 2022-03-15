The Russia-Ukraine war entered its 20th day on Tuesday with invading forces intensifying their offensive on cities in the ex-Soviet nation. As the all-out war has claimed lives of thousands and damaged infrastructure worth billions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continued to call for diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. He also urged Russian forces to surrender rather than face "shame" for killing innocent people.

In a bid to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate the raging conflict, the Western powers, including the European Union, have continued to impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow. Meanwhile, a key US-China meeting took place where US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan underscored the need for commitment to open lines of communication during talks with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi.

Here are all key updates on the 20th day of the Russia-Ukraine war:

1. As the all-out Russia-Ukraine war escalates, the US on Monday held an "intense" discussion with China in an attempt to dissuade Beijing from offering arms supply to Moscow. US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan met with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in Rome where he raised a range of concerns, including China's link with Russia, which the White House sees critical not just for Ukraine but for the global balance of power.

.@JakeSullivan46 met today with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome, Italy. Their meeting followed up on the November 15, 2021 virtual meeting between President Biden and President Xi. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 14, 2022

Mr. Sullivan raised a range of issues in U.S.-China relations, with substantial discussion of Russia’s war against Ukraine. They also underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 14, 2022

2. At least 40 million people in Ukraine are in dire need of food, water, and safety as the Russian aggression against Ukraine largely threatened global food supply and pushed developing countries at risk, World Food Program (WFP), David Beasly said.

I'm on the way to #Ukraine, where there are still 40 million people who need food, water and safety. @WFP is rapidly scaling up operations to reach millions of people inside the country with critical food and cash assistance. More to come. pic.twitter.com/W0FWn55KdQ — David Beasley (@WFPChief) March 14, 2022

3. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on March 16 will deliver a verdict regarding accusations of genocide in Ukraine. In a press communique released on Twitter, the principal judicial organ of the UN, ICJ, stated that it would announce its decision on the case that has been named "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation)."

PRESS RELEASE: the #ICJ will deliver its Order in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (#Ukraine v. #Russia) this Wednesday, 16 March, at 4 p.m. (The Hague) https://t.co/RmzeTuRbre pic.twitter.com/GKG93WTDAK — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) March 14, 2022

4. As of March 14, the Ukrainian Ministry of Social Policy has reported that 2,000 vulnerable children were evacuated from social welfare institutions and orphanages in the country amid Russia's military aggression.

5. “Almost all” of the Russian advances in Ukraine “remain stalled”, a senior US defence official said during a background briefing, CNN reported. Russian forces moving on Kyiv have not appreciably progressed over the weekend.

6. Ninety children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February, the Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office said.

“The highest number of victims are in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolayiv and Zhytomyr regions,” it said in a statement.

7. Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, said Russian forces were “behaving like terrorists” and Putin had started a “full-scale war” in the center of Europe that could “become a third world war”.

8. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny has said that 'since the beginning of the open war of the Russian Federation against our state, 45 air targets of the enemy have been destroyed by means of air defense of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine -- 19 aircraft, 20 helicopters, 5 UAVs and 1 cruise missile.

9. Russian TV Editor Maria Ovsyannikova, on Monday, interrupted her network’s own live broadcast, protesting her opposition to the invasion of the former Soviet nation. Holding up a sign behind the studio presenter with slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.

На Первом канале в прямом эфире выбежала женщина с плакатом pic.twitter.com/3EMbhSdIGU — Ярослав Конвей (@YaroslavConway) March 14, 2022

10. After several days of failed attempts, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol in a first successful attempt to evacuate civilians from the encircled Ukrainian city, local officials informed.

11. Massive explosions are heard in Kyiv as Russian forces inch closer to the heart of Ukraine's capital.

‼️ Two explosions were heard in #Kyiv.



This is reported to us by our subscribers:



"In the southwest of the city it was so loud and strong that the bed vibrated and the windows went shifting". — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 15, 2022

12. Heavy shelling continued in Kharkiv. One of NEXTA TV's subscribers stated, "In the southwest of the city it was so loud and strong that the bed vibrated and the windows went shifting". Meanwhile, the US Department of Defence claimed Russia has fired over 900 missiles against Ukraine until March 14.

#Kharkiv was heavily shelled this night. It is the second most populous city in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/MUoj0xPI1z — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 15, 2022

13. Mariupol City Council confirmed that around 2,357 people in the city have died as a result of the Russian war as of March 14.

14. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed to ensure all kinds of support, including weapons needed by Ukrainians for their fight against the invading Russian troops. He also expressed willingness to welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms and further provide them with all the money, food, and aid required to save countless Ukrainian lives.

We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force.



We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives.



We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 14, 2022

15. President of the World Bank, David Malpass has announced on Monday that the war-torn nation will get $923 million as financial help from the World Bank. Earlier on March 7, the World Bank had approved a $723 million loan as well as grant package for Ukraine.

(Image: AP)