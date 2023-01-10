Two British Volunteers Missing In Ukraine's Donetsk Region, Confirms UK Foreign Office

The families of two UK nationals, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, have been receiving support from the Foreign Office after the duo went missing in Ukraine. The men were last seen traveling from Kramatorsk to Soledar on January 6. Both men were reported to be volunteers working to aid and evacuate citizens in Ukraine, as per a report from the Guardian.

Parry, a running coach from Cheltenham, told Sky News that he had been driving to towns and villages on the frontline to evacuate local residents. He said, “I take each day as it comes. Sometimes when you see some pretty terrible things it does stay with you. But you’ve got a job. You’re in a position of care and as soon as you pick these people up you’ve got to get out and get away from the artillery, which is constantly going off around us". Bagshaw, who traveled from New Zealand, had also been delivering aid and evacuating citizens, according to a statement by the group Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation cited in the Guardian report.

Bagshaw's parents have confirmed that their son is missing

In the statement, Bagshaw's parents Philip and Dame Susan Bagshaw, who founded the Canterbury Charity hospital, confirmed that their son was missing. He is “a very intelligent, independently minded person”, who went to Ukraine as a volunteer, they said. In August, Bagshaw, a genetics researcher, said in an interview with the New Zealand news outlet Stuff that he had been evacuating mostly elderly people out of the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar for about a month. The Foreign Office has said that they are supporting the families of the missing men and are in contact with the Ukrainian authorities to determine the whereabouts of Bagshaw and Parry. The New Zealand Foreign Ministry also said that it is aware of the reports of a dual New Zealand/British national missing in Ukraine and is in contact with the UK government.

The disappearance of Bagshaw and Parry raises concerns about the safety of aid workers and volunteers in Ukraine. The International Committee of the Red Cross has called on all parties involved in the conflict to ensure the safety and protection of civilians and aid workers. Human Rights Watch has also called on the Ukrainian authorities to investigate the disappearance and to ensure the safety of civilians, including aid workers. The families of Bagshaw and Parry have appealed for information about their loved ones, urging anyone with information to come forward. As the search for the missing men continues, the international community is calling on the Ukrainian authorities to do all in their power to ensure their safe return.