Two Chinese Vessels Enter Japan's Territorial Waters Near Disputed Senkaku Islands: Report

On Monday, two Chinese vessels entered Japanese territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku islands, which is claimed by both Japan and China. As per the reports of Sputnik, the Chinese ships reached the Senkaku island, also known as the Diaoyu Islands in China at around 7 am local time. The Chinese ships were roughly 21 kilometres south-southeast of the island when they entered Japanese territorial seas. The Chinese ships approached a Japanese fishing vessel that was in the area. The Japanese officials instantly despatched patrol ships to the area for the safety of the Japanese fishing vessel.

Since the beginning of the year, China has infringed on Japan's territorial waters a total of seven times. Earlier on April 12, four Chinese government ships entered Japanese territorial waters in the Senkaku Islands. They remained there for two hours. The Chinese ships were then found in a continuous zone, around 24 kilometres north of Senkaku's Kubashima Island.

China and Japan claim the Senkaku Islands as their 'own'

Both the Asian countries have claimed the Senkaku Islands as their own. Japan insists on being the only owner of the islands. It maintains its sovereignty over the islands, which it has had since 1895, while China points to Japanese maps from 1783 and 1785 that show the islands as Chinese territory. The US took possession of the Senkaku Islands after World War II, and Japan received them in 1972. The territorial issue erupted in 2012, when the Japanese government bought three of the five islands from a private owner, confirming Japan's ownership.

Eight Chinese warships passed in southern Japan last week

On the other hand, last Monday, eight Chinese warships, led by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's aircraft carrier Liaoning, passed between the Okinawa island chain in southern Japan in a show of strength described by state media as preparation for missions that include a potential military conflict across the Taiwan Strait. Japan has warned that a Ukraine like-invasion of Taiwan is possible by China. Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister stated that if the world's top leaders do not act together, the invasion of Ukraine could be repeated in Taiwan.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP