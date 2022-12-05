Two Dead As Russia Strikes Zaporizhzhia Region, City Administration Reports Explosions

Even as the winter rages on, the Russia-Ukraine war sees no signs of stopping. On Monday, Russia allegedly began a barrage of missile attacks in different regions of Ukraine. The missile strikes not only hit the critical Ukrainian infrastructure but also reportedly took the lives of many.

Becoming a victim of the overwhelming missile attacks by the Russian bloc, two people have allegedly been killed in the Zaporizhzhia region. Informing about the tragic incident, a Ukrainian official claimed that two people have been killed and another 2 people were left injured in the Russian attacks.

According to CNN, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Deputy Head of the office of the president of Ukraine took to Telegram to share the news. Tymoshenko wrote, “Several private houses were destroyed in the strikes which hit 12 miles west of Zaporizhzhia city.” CNN reported earlier today that Anatolli Kurtev, secretary of the city council claimed that “several” explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia city.

Commenting on the series of explosions in Zaporizhzhia, Kurtev wrote on Telegram, “Some of them are the echoes of enemy incoming hits in the suburbs. Another part is the successful work of the Air Defense Forces.”

Strikes in Zaporizhzhia came after Kyiv claimed that Russian troops are withdrawing from the region

Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia has been one of the major regions the Russian bloc has targeted throughout the Russia-Ukraine war. What makes the incident interesting is the fact that the wave of Russian missile strikes came days after Kyiv claimed that some of the Kremlin troops are withdrawing from the region.

On Thursday, the General staff of the Ukrainian military in one of its daily updates claimed that Russian units have left the settlement of Mykhailivk, Polohy, and Inzhenerene, the towns in the city of Zaporizhzhia. The December 5 strikes have jolted the Ukrainian city to its core as the city struggles to survive the gruesome winters amidst the recent energy crisis.