A five-storey apartment block in Zaporizhzhia was struck Wednesday overnight by a Russian missilet, killing two people, the city’s acting Mayor Anatoly Kurtev said. Rescuers are searching for survivors under the rubble. The building was “almost completely destroyed”, Kurtev said. The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said Russia appeared to have used a S-300 missile, reported The Guardian.

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, tweeted about the overnight attack, writing: "Zaporizhzhia bravely resists the Russian aggressor. In retaliation, it attacks civilians. A high-rise building was deliberately hit last night. Three floors are completely destroyed. People died. We continue to search under the rubble. My condolences to the victims. We will not forgive this."

Bakhmut can’t be held ‘at any cost’: Ukrainian MP

Despite facing relentless attacks from Russian troops seeking to achieve their first significant victory in over six months, Ukrainian forces managed to maintain their positions in the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut on Thursday. According to Russia, capturing Bakhmut would pave the way for complete control over the Donbas industrial region, which borders Russia and is one of the primary goals of its invasion that began on February 24 last year.

Ukraine said Bakhmut had limited strategic value but has "nevertheless put up fierce resistance". Not everyone in Ukraine is convinced that defending Bakhmut can go on indefinitely.

“I believe that sooner or later, we will probably have to leave Bakhmut. There is no sense in holding it at any cost,” Ukrainian member of parliament Serhiy Rakhmanin said on NV radio late on Wednesday. “But for the moment, Bakhmut will be defended with several aims - firstly, to inflict as many Russian losses as possible and make Russia use its ammunition and resources,” he added. No lines of defence should be allowed to collapse, Rakhmanin said.

“There are two ways to approach this - an organised retreat or simple flight. And we cannot allow flight to take place under any circumstances,” he said.