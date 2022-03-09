Two Million People Have Fled Ukraine; Humanitarian Organisations Continue To Help: UNHRC

Considering the recent development of the Russia-Ukraine war, the head of the UN's refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, said that around two million people have fled the war-hit country. Filippo Grandi further warned the second wave of refugees is likely to be more vulnerable than the first.

"If the war continues, we will start seeing people that have no resources and no connections," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said at a press conference in Oslo.

"An obvious yet important reminder: humanitarian organisations continue to help those in need everywhere", Grandi said in a tweet. He further mentioned that the war is not just affecting the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees but the violence is also affecting millions elsewhere, every day.

As we rightly focus on the suffering of the people of Ukraine, and of the Ukrainian refugees, we don’t forget that war and violence also affect millions elsewhere, every day. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 7, 2022

In another update, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the ban of Russian oil, natural gas, and coal imports to the US. This move was made by the US is unilateral, without its European allies as there were a few disagreements among European nations about whether to ban Russian energy imports. Amid "Russia's atrocities" in Ukraine, a multinational oil, and gas company based in the UK, Shell plc, announced its intent to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday said that since Russia's begun military operations, over 12,000 Russian forces have been killed. About 1036 armoured vehicles of different types, 48 aircraft, 80 helicopters, 303 tanks, 120 artillery pieces, and 56 MLRs were hit during the combat, according to the MFA data.

On Tuesday, following Russia announcing ceasefire from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, the war-hit country Ukraine began the evacuation of civilians including foreign students from Sumy to Poltava.

Earlier on Monday, the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia was held in Belarus which was focused on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. As a negotiator from Kyiv spoke of "positive results", Russia disagreed on the outcome and said their expectations were "not fulfilled".

